DAVIS, NANCY L., 79, Northern Cambria, passed away October 14, 2022, at Indiana Medical Center. Born December 14, 1942, in Green Twp., the daughter of Ivan and Naomi (McDonald) Westover. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Arthur Davis; daughters, Deborah Davis, Veronica Nagle, and Tina Davis; grandson, Seth Patterson; brother, Fred Westover; and sister, Lois Patterson. Survived by daughter, Susan (Gilbert) Patterson, Northern Cambria; son, James (Raeann) Davis, Indiana; grandchildren, Ronald (Rose) Nagle, Gettysburg; Jerica (Cory) White, Northern Cambria; Derrick Davis (fiancé Baylee Boring), Bluffton, SC; Lydia Davis, Columbus, OH; and great-grandchildren, Mark, Niya, Ryker, and Arlo. Also survived by siblings, Edward Westover, Cherry Tree; Ernie Westover, Alverda; Joann Boring, Northern Cambria; Carol Gow, MI; Bettie Davis, Punxsutawney; Francis “Butch” Westover, Northern Cambria; and Annette Weiland, Northern Cambria. Member of Goodridge Church of God. Formerly employed as a cook at Lehmier’s Family Restaurant in Carrolltown. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed crocheting and reading. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she was always happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Goodridge Church of God on Wednesday, October 19, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Interment church cemetery. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
WARD, ROGER RAY SR., 59, Patton, passed away September 23, 2022, at the home of his daughter. Born June 16, 1963, the son of Gene and Marie (Kaufmann) Ward. Preceded in death by parents and sister Genie Ward. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Allison (Crouse) Ward, Patton; son, Roger Ward Jr., Altoona; daughter, Rachel Ward, Flinton; granddaughter, Rylie Rae Alley; sisters, Panzy Fortney, Mt. Union; Kim Weaver, Patton; Kurt Ward, Huntingdon; and Scott Ward, Williamsburg. In 2009 Roger opened The Urban War Zone (indoor paintball) and operated the business for 12 years. Roger opened the business in his home community to work alongside his son. He often said, “turning a hobby into a job you never work a day in your life”. Both Roger Sr. and Roger Jr. joined in on many games (often at the players request) and regular players loved spending time with them building lasting friendships. Memorial service details will be posted on the Facebook of Rachel Rae and Roger Ward Sr.
