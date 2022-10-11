DAVIS, NANCY L., 79, Northern Cambria, passed away October 14, 2022, at Indiana Medical Center. Born December 14, 1942, in Green Twp., the daughter of Ivan and Naomi (McDonald) Westover. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Arthur Davis; daughters, Deborah Davis, Veronica Nagle, and Tina Davis; grandson, Seth Patterson; brother, Fred Westover; and sister, Lois Patterson. Survived by daughter, Susan (Gilbert) Patterson, Northern Cambria; son, James (Raeann) Davis, Indiana; grandchildren, Ronald (Rose) Nagle, Gettysburg; Jerica (Cory) White, Northern Cambria; Derrick Davis (fiancé Baylee Boring), Bluffton, SC; Lydia Davis, Columbus, OH; and great-grandchildren, Mark, Niya, Ryker, and Arlo. Also survived by siblings, Edward Westover, Cherry Tree; Ernie Westover, Alverda; Joann Boring, Northern Cambria; Carol Gow, MI; Bettie Davis, Punxsutawney; Francis “Butch” Westover, Northern Cambria; and Annette Weiland, Northern Cambria. Member of Goodridge Church of God. Formerly employed as a cook at Lehmier’s Family Restaurant in Carrolltown. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed crocheting and reading. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she was always happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. Family and friends will be received at Goodridge Church of God on Wednesday, October 19, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Interment church cemetery. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO