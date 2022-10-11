Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Is Open to a Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Explains Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped
Brendan Fraser first took on the role of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy back in 1999, and while he went on to star in two other films in the action-adventure franchise, he hasn't reprised the beloved character since 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Now, nearly 15 years later, the 53-year-old actor is opening up about whether he'd ever revisit the role again.
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals the Sweet Way He Honors Wife Keely Shaye Smith in 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)
Eagle-eyed moviegoers seeing Black Adam might catch a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's tribute to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. At the film's New York City premiere on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor, who plays superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and another accessory gifted to him by Smith while filming Black Adam.
Chris Colfer Has Shady Response to Seeing 'Glee' Co-Star Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl'
Chris Colfer has zero plans to see his Glee co-star, Lea Michele, star in her Broadway show, Funny Girl. And if anyone plans on inviting him need not bother. His days are packed. The 32-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on the Fox hit show, threw a...
'Rings of Power' Finale: The Cast Reacts to 'Unexpected and Satisfying' Conclusion to Season 1 (Exclusive)
The first season of The Rings of Power has officially come to a close with an “unexpected” finale as the Lord of the Rings prequel series explores the lives and events that took place thousands of years before J. R. R. Tolkien’s trilogy of books (and subsequent films). And along the way, audiences learned how Mordor was created, that the elves were in danger of dying, and there were plenty of signs that evil was, in fact, reemerging.
'The Conners' Preview: Emma Kenney Reunites With 'Shameless' Co-Star Ethan Cutkosky (Exclusive)
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Tease the Most Shocking Moment of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (Exclusive)
It's almost time to watch a whole new group of hopefuls search for love without ever seeing the other person's face. Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for season 3, this time featuring singles from Dallas, Texas, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn't be more excited. "That’s the...
Kyle Richards Praises 'Maternal' Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Always There for Me' (Exclusive)
A friendship built over decades! Kyle Richards has nothing but love and gratitude for her Halloween franchise co-star and friend, Jamie Lee Curtis. Richards walked the red carpet at the premiere of Halloween Ends at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the end of the horror trilogy, and how her relationship with Curtis has evolved throughout their years together.
'The Watcher' Cast on Recreating the Real-Life Stalker Story With a Ryan Murphy Twist (Exclusive)
Now streaming on Netflix, The Watcher is a chilling limited series based on the twisted real-life events surrounding an idyllic family home in Westfield, New Jersey, and a mysterious stalker known only as “The Watcher.” Adapted by creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and others, the end result is a sinister and terrifying story that gives the true-crime genre a spooky and psychological twist.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
MTV's 'Cribs' Returns With a Love Lounge, Snakes and Plenty of Stars: Watch the First Teaser!
Get ready to see where all the magic happens! MTV's Cribs is coming back with all-new episodes. The celebrity home tour show returns this month, and features a brand-new round of A-list stars who are letting the cameras inside their homes. Ray J kicks off the video by delivering the...
'The English' Trailer Sees Emily Blunt Taking on the West in Wild New Limited Series
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are teaming up with award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick to take on the wild, wild west in the new Prime Video limited series, The English. The first trailer gives a closer look at both of their characters, with Blunt playing an aristocratic Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke while Spencer plays a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp.
Rob Lowe Looks Back on The Moment He Thought His Career Was Over (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe has come a long way. The 58-year-old actor rocketed to fame in 1983's The Outsiders and has since enjoyed an enviable career by any standards, but Lowe admits that even he worried that his career might be over at one point in the '90s. "One day I woke...
'Feud' Season 2: A Guide to the 'Lineup of Extraordinary Women' in the Truman Capote-Centric Installment
Feud, Ryan Murphy’s historical anthology, is finally back with season 2. After a five-year gap, the FX series returns with an all-new, star-studded installment called Capote’s Women, with the focus on the falling out between notorious writer Truman Capote and several of his female friends, including Ann Woodward, Babe Paley, CZ Guest, Gloria Guinness, Joanne Carson and Slim Keith.
Olivia Wilde Addresses 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama by Quoting Florence Pugh
Rumors of a rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh have been flooding headlines for months. While the two have both tried their best to dispel the rumors, the questions about what really happened behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling keep coming. Now, Wilde -- who both directed and acted in the film which stars Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine -- is addressing the situation with a quote from Pugh herself.
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Jay's Friends May Be Part of a Cult (Exclusive)
Things get very interesting on Thursday's episode of Ghosts when the ghosts suspect that one of Jay's friends could be -- keyword being "could be" -- the leader of a cult. And, to make matters more complicated, the rest of his pals may be part of it too. ET exclusively...
Yolanda Hadid Reflects on 'Hurtful' Toll 'Real Housewives' Took on Her (Exclusive)
Yolanda Hadid is opening up about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the impact it had on her psyche and her mental health. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
Chloë Grace Moretz on What She Hopes Fans Took Away From Her Addressing 'Family Guy' Meme (Exclusive)
Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about what she hopes fans take away from her recently addressing the horrific Family Guy meme that was a total "headf**k," and she can sum it up with just two words -- more compassion. While walking the red carpet for Prime Video's The...
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Get 'Spirited' in New Trailer for 'A Christmas Carol' Reimagining
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are ready to kick off the holiday season. The duo tap their hearts out in the new trailer for Spirited, a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. The Apple TV+ film also stars Octavia Spencer and will hit theaters on Nov. 11 followed by a streaming premiere on Nov. 18.
Kaley Cuoco Is 'Gonna Be a Helicopter Mom,' Jokes 'Big Bang Theory' Boss Chuck Lorre (Exclusive)
The Big Bang Theory boss is sending his well wishes to Kaley Cuoco! In an interview with ET on Wednesday, producer Chuck Lorre gushed over Cuoco's pregnancy announcement and was sure to wish her well. "I found out today," he shared with ET's Nischelle Turner, while sitting down with writer...
