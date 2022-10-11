Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
lovelandbeacon.com
Ahh, Fall Harvest for LIFE Food Pantry
LOVELAND, OH (October 12, 2022 ) –Your donations make a difference for our neighbors in need. The shelves at LIFE Food Pantry always need filling. You may drop donations off any time the pantry is open or you may put them in the donation box outside the pantry. Donations...
Your Guide to BLINK 2022, Cincinnati's Massive Art and Light Festival
Everything you need to know about BLINK, from can't-miss installations and drone shows to road closures and a map to all 101 experiences.
Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be brewing up an exciting weekend for coffee and tea lovers October 22 and 23 with more than 50 vendors, contests, demonstrations and music.
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
cincinnatimagazine.com
These Seven Halloween Home Decorators Are On Another Level
Some of our neighbors are really into Halloween. If you’re lucky, they’ll let you join in on the fun. Bobby Metzner’s The Metzner Manor (Green Township) Come for the trick, stay for the treat. Metzner’s family-friendly haunt is a 26-year family tradition that features a mausoleum, a giant witch’s house, life-size werewolves, a 10-foot-tall moving pumpkin, and many more professional grade animatronics and pneumatic creatures, with boxes of candy and full-size kettle corn bags awaiting guests. facebook.com/themetznermanor.
WLWT 5
Angel Alley in Mason honors and remembers children who have passed
MASON, Ohio — A place in Mason allows families and friends to honor and remember children who have died. The alley sits between two businesses at 312 Main Street in Mason. It's now adorned with vibrant colors, lined with umbrellas, and the names of Mason school-aged children who were gone far too soon.
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
dayton.com
Biggby Coffee’s second Hamilton location now open
Biggby Coffee opened its second location in Hamilton on Tuesday and the owners say they are believers in the city’s growth. Amy and Dustin Hepburn have been Hamilton business owners for only two years, opening the High Street location in November 2021 and their second location, on Haldimand Avenue, less than a year later on Tuesday.
WLWT 5
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
WLWT 5
Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022
CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
birchrestaurant.com
17 of the Best Restaurants in Richmond, IN
One of the great things about traveling is seeing different parts of the U.S. and trying the local food. Sometimes the best finds are tiny, locally owned restaurants that you wouldn’t have found if you didn’t stumble upon them. When traveling around the Richmond, area, here are some...
Graeter’s brings back popular flavor in celebration of Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo
CINCINNATI — In celebration of the arrival of baby Fritz at the Cincinnati Zoo, Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back a popular flavor for a limited time. Cincinnati-based Graeter’s is bringing back the “Chunky Chunky Hippo” flavor as supplies last starting Oct. 10. The flavor...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
WLWT 5
Baby on the way! Cincinnati Zoo's Isla the tamandua is pregnant
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo animal family is growing!. The zoo posted on its Facebook page saying scientists from the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) confirmed Isla the tamandua is pregnant. The zoo said the pup is expected to be born at the end...
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Fox 19
VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
linknky.com
Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business
Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
