Citrus County Chronicle
NBA adds 4 new full-time referees, including 2 more women
The NBA’s roster of female referees continues to grow. Cheryl Flores and Dannica Mosher have been promoted to the level of full-time staff officials, the NBA said Thursday. The NBA now has eight women at the full-time referee level, the most the league has ever had at one time.
NBA・
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense
ATLANTA (AP) — There may be no better opportunity for Marcus Mariota to prove he can be more than a bridge at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons than in this week's matchup with San Francisco and its top-rated defense. Mariota and the Falcons (2-3) face the 49ers (3-2), who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans reach early bye banged-up but leading AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The start to this season feels painfully familiar to both the Tennessee Titans and their fans. Yes, it's a bad case of deja vu because of injuries. The Titans have 11 players on injured reserve five games into this season after setting an NFL record last year by using 91 different players in a non-strike season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals buzzed past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions hoping healthy running game can help salvage season
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are 1-4 with one of the worst defenses in the league and Jared Goff is too mistake-prone to save them. If coach Dan Campbell’s team — which has a bye this week — is going to salvage anything out of yet another poor start, it's going to be the running game that makes it happen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chelsea women's coach Hayes taking time off after operation
LONDON (AP) — Emma Hayes is taking time away from coaching Chelsea’s women’s team “for the foreseeable future” as she recovers after undergoing an emergency hysterectomy. In a statement she released Thursday, Hayes said she had the operation this month as she battles endometriosis.
Citrus County Chronicle
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arsenal, Freiburg record away wins to stay perfect in EL
Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with its third straight victory in the Europa League on Thursday. Saka was fed by Sambi Lokonga to net the decider for the Premier League leaders in the 24th minute.
