Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
Houston, TX
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Houston, TX
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
SEATTLE, WA
Justin Verlander
Homer
Citrus County Chronicle

Judge wins Baseball Digest player of year; Alcantara top arm

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year's winner and the reigning AL MVP.
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37...
CLEVELAND, OH
KING 5

Live updates: Mariners down 3-2 vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

Seventh inning: Castillo struck out Kyle Tucker and forced a flyout from Yuli Gurriel. He has thrown 76 pitches at 97.0+ mph today. The Astros still lead 3-2. Sixth inning: Mitch Haniger draws two-out walk and Santana hit a double to right field. Cal Raleigh grounds out with the bases loaded. Jeremy Pena hit a bloop single to bring up Yordan Alvarez with two outs. Alvarez then hit a two-run home run. Astros lead 3-2.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Leonard, George return, raise Clippers' hopes for 1st title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy and heading into their fourth season together, giving the Los Angeles Clippers sky-high hopes that they'll win the franchise’s first championship. Leonard and George have yet to fully show what they can do together over an entire...
LOS ANGELES, CA

