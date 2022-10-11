Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez spills on gaining edge over Robbie Ray right before walk-off HR
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will attest to the fact that the technological boom and sabermetric revolution have redefined how players approach the game of baseball, especially after the crucial part he played in nabbing the Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led...
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
Houston Astros bullpen overlooked part of ALDS Game 1 win over Seattle Mariners
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
Live updates: Mariners down 3-2 vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS
Seventh inning: Castillo struck out Kyle Tucker and forced a flyout from Yuli Gurriel. He has thrown 76 pitches at 97.0+ mph today. The Astros still lead 3-2. Sixth inning: Mitch Haniger draws two-out walk and Santana hit a double to right field. Cal Raleigh grounds out with the bases loaded. Jeremy Pena hit a bloop single to bring up Yordan Alvarez with two outs. Alvarez then hit a two-run home run. Astros lead 3-2.
Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros will line up for game two of the American League Division Series Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez will each take the mound. The Astros lead the ALDS 1-0.
