Motorcycle Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash That Killed Cyclist in Carlsbad

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
Brad Allen Catcott, 68, of Solana Beach, was killed in the crash. Photo credit: Dignity Memorial

A man accused of speeding away from a California State Parks officer on a motorcycle while under the influence, then crashing into and killing a bicyclist in Carlsbad during the pursuit, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.

Eric Monte Burns, 29, is accused in the Aug. 15 crash that killed Brad Allen Catcott, 68, of Solana Beach. Burns and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were hospitalized with serious injuries stemming from the wreck.

Carlsbad police said the afternoon chase began when a state parks officer tried to stop a motorcyclist for speeding and reckless driving. The motorcyclist sped north on Carlsbad Boulevard and crashed into the cyclist, killing the victim at the scene.

Along with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Burns is charged with evading an officer causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing injury, and allegations of causing great bodily injury to both Catcott and his passenger.

County jail records show he was being held without bail following Tuesday’s arraignment in Vista.

City News Service contributed to this article.

