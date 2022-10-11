Read full article on original website
Nevada DMV points to staffing shortages for appointment booking delays
Their goal was to shorten wait times at their offices, but officials say they haven’t been able to operate as efficiently as they’d like to.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
2news.com
Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan
The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo
The country’s largest gun safety advocacy organization is jumping into Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial election with a $3.6 million media campaign attacking Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The post Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
2news.com
Nevada launches website related to reproductive rights, abortion access
On Monday, the State of Nevada launched a new website that makes clear Nevada’s legal landscape as it relates to abortion and abortion access. The site is another step forward in protecting and expanding abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and a resulting uptick in disinformation.
On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo
As Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has campaigned for governor, he has cast himself as a moderate Republican who has devoted his life to protecting Nevadans. The post On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
2news.com
Nevada Launches Abortion Access Information Website
State officials say the site is another step forward in protecting and expanding abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The State does not direct or disburse any general fund toward crisis pregnancy centers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in rural counties
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
KOLO TV Reno
Republican 1/6 committee member endorses Nevada’s Aguilar; a Democrat
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOLO) - Republican House member and January 6th committee member, Adam Kinzinger, has announced his endorsement of Cisco Aguilar for Nevada Secretary of State. Aguilar, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jim Marchant in the Nov. 8 election. Kinzinger had the following to say of Aguilar:. “(Cisco) Aguilar...
2news.com
Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat
Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
2news.com
BLM and Northern Nevada Correctional Center saddle-started wild horse adoption a success
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on October 8, 2022. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd management areas...
KOLO TV Reno
More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
Elko Daily Free Press
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
2news.com
Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies Cracking Down On Impaired Driving
Driver should expect to see more patrols out of the road through the end of October. The Nevada State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be combining resources from October 10 through October 31.
