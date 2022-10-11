ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

mynews4.com

What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?

If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

NV Energy Restores Power after Outage Across Washoe County

A temporary power outage affected up to 3,000 customers across Washoe County late Wednesday morning. The biggest outage was located in the 89521 zip code, centered near south Reno. Businesses, like The Summit mall near Mt. Rose, and CVS and Walmart in the Damonte Ranch Parkway area were without power.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

New Lassen County Deputy District Attorney

According to a Facebook post, “This week we added Guy Manchuk to our team as one of our new prosecutors. Guy comes to us from the Sacramento area where he’s worked for many years as an attorney for the state. Welcome to Lassen County Guy.”
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, Detours Start Monday

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, October 17, through Wednesday, October 26, for final construction and paving operations.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Peckham Lane Closure To Begin October 17 for Final Project Operations

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, October 17, through Wednesday, October 26, for final construction and paving operations.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host Prescription Drug Roundup

WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host a Prescription Drug Roundup later this month. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Join Together Northern Nevada and several community partners to host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Round Up on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Where can you early vote in Washoe County ahead of general election?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Possible Ordinance to Define Different Levels of Low-Income Housing

On Tuesday, Washoe County Commissioners discussed a new possible ordinance that would more clearly define different levels of low-income housing. Commissioners say this would help make sure the money is getting to the right people and groups. “This will allow Affordable Housing Trust Fund to do supportive housing for folks...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Students to Learn About Healthy Habits During National Walk to School Day

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) will celebrate Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12 by reinforcing safety messages to students, families and the community. This annual event provides a great opportunity to remind everyone about the many ways everyone can work together to protect the safety of students who are walking or bicycling to school.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

