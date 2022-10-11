Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
2news.com
NV Energy Restores Power after Outage Across Washoe County
A temporary power outage affected up to 3,000 customers across Washoe County late Wednesday morning. The biggest outage was located in the 89521 zip code, centered near south Reno. Businesses, like The Summit mall near Mt. Rose, and CVS and Walmart in the Damonte Ranch Parkway area were without power.
Lassen County News
New Lassen County Deputy District Attorney
According to a Facebook post, “This week we added Guy Manchuk to our team as one of our new prosecutors. Guy comes to us from the Sacramento area where he’s worked for many years as an attorney for the state. Welcome to Lassen County Guy.”
2news.com
Construction Continues on Peckham Lane Project, Detours Start Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane. As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, October 17, through Wednesday, October 26, for final construction and paving operations.
FOX Reno
Elderly hikers suffering from hypothermia rescued off Mt. Rose
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two elderly women were rescued off Mt. Rose late Monday night with the help of Washoe County search teams. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team responded to two hikers lost on Mt. Rose at about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
KTVL
Over 100 animals rescued from property in Lassen County after animal neglect investigation
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Lassen County rescued 115 animals from a property in Adin, Calif. this week. On the same property, deputies found a pile of animal carcasses 30 feet long by 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep including horses, cows, dogs, pigs, lambs, chickens, skunks, ducks and deer.
2news.com
2news.com
Friends Of Washoe County Library Hosts Nine-Day Book Sale
The book sale is located at the Reno Town Mall. Shoppers can looks through thousands of books on sale at either 50-cents or $1.00.
KOLO TV Reno
2news.com
WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host Prescription Drug Roundup
WCSO, Other Law Enforcement and Community Partners to Host a Prescription Drug Roundup later this month. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Join Together Northern Nevada and several community partners to host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Round Up on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
FOX Reno
Where can you early vote in Washoe County ahead of general election?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.
2news.com
Possible Ordinance to Define Different Levels of Low-Income Housing
On Tuesday, Washoe County Commissioners discussed a new possible ordinance that would more clearly define different levels of low-income housing. Commissioners say this would help make sure the money is getting to the right people and groups. “This will allow Affordable Housing Trust Fund to do supportive housing for folks...
2news.com
Students to Learn About Healthy Habits During National Walk to School Day
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) will celebrate Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12 by reinforcing safety messages to students, families and the community. This annual event provides a great opportunity to remind everyone about the many ways everyone can work together to protect the safety of students who are walking or bicycling to school.
