Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of Dallas officer killed in 2021 asks for prayers for officer Jacob Arellano’s family
DALLAS — It is painfully familiar and, in Kathy Penton’s mind, it’s also 100% preventable. “I just don’t understand. If you’re going to drink, get a ride. it’s just not that hard,” Penton said. He was working the scene of a crash on...
Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
Female gas station employee stabbed during robbery in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for anyone connected to a robbery that resulted in an employee getting stabbed on the job. The attack happened Tuesday evening on the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. That's the 7-Eleven gas station on Kiest and South Polk Street. Police said the...
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Two Dallas police officers are hospitalized following a car chase, crash
Two Dallas police officers have been taken to the hospital after a chase and crash. Police say just before 11 Tuesday morning the officers were chasing a stolen car that had been involved in a robbery.
fox4news.com
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash with suspected drunken driver
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer on the way to work was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver late Tuesday night. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Spur 408 at Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas. Investigators believe a wrong-way driver hit the front left portion of...
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Fort Worth drug shooting was charged with shooting into a crowd in May
New information is emerging about the weekend shooting deaths of four people in Fort Worth. It turns out one of the victims was arrested in a Fort Worth shooting in May.
Man stabbed to death at Bedford apartment complex; accused attacker is under arrest
A man is dead from a Bedford stabbing and the man accused of stabbing him is behind bars. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Lane near Forest Ridge and Bedford Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
Officers escort body of Dallas officer Arellano from hospital to Medical Examiner
t’s a sad tradition and one which was re-enacted in Dallas Wednesday. Following the death of Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano at Methodist Hospital, his fellow officers formed a long procession to escort his body
fox4news.com
Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria
DALLAS - Dallas ISD Police are investigating after a gun went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in south Dallas. The district says the gun "accidentally discharged" before school or breakfast started in the morning. No one was injured, and district police say there is no reason to...
fox4news.com
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
fox4news.com
Dallas police officers, civilian injured after crash during police chase
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was injured after crashing his car during a police chase on Tuesday. Police say around 10:45 a.m. officers were chasing a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery. Two officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle after a robbery when the officers crashed into...
'Sending all our love' | Messages pour in from police departments for officer killed in wrong-way crash
DALLAS — As many from the Dallas Police community continue to mourn the loss of a North Texas officer who recently died, others from across the community are sending messages of support and prayer for those close to the fallen officer. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano died after a...
Comments / 1