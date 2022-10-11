Read full article on original website
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
actionnews5.com
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man started leading teens and young adults through his nonprofit, the Golden Institute, in 2015. He says he knows firsthand how crime can impact a teen’s life, and since changing his own life, Golden says his goal is to give kids the tools they need to be successful.
MSCS looking for students for the ‘Soaring Sight Word Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools is looking for students that want to win prizes. The district is looking for students in Pre-K through 3rd grade, to participate in the “Soaring Sight Word Challenge”. Participants can win prizes such as headphones, bicycles, and more. In order...
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 1,000 families applied, 350 accepted into Tennessee's pilot educational savings account plan
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has seen nearly 1,000 families apply and more than 350 have been accepted into the state’s pilot educational savings account program. The program was created out of 2019 legislation that was then blocked by an injunction in 2019 before being overruled by the Tennessee Supreme Court in May.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County awards Habitat for Humanity of Memphis $977K grant for senior home repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received a big award from Shelby County Government Thursday. A total of $977,000 is set to go towards home repairs for low-income seniors. The grant will be used for participants in the “Aging In Place” program which serves older homeowners...
actionnews5.com
Multivitamins and the impact on cognitive function
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting older does not mean you have to slow time, but it is a good time to start thinking about ways to support your cognitive abilities and memory. Health experts say roughly two-thirds of Americans experience cognitive impairment around the age of 70. Health and Nutrition...
tri-statedefender.com
LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.
Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
actionnews5.com
Doctor discusses link between diabetes and depression
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting a diabetes diagnosis is not only a threat to one’s health but has a major impact on a person’s life. It requires changes to your day-to-day routine that can at times be emotionally draining. Outside of taking care of your body, it is...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks food festivals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 5 upcoming fall food festivals. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku). Don’t forget...
Pastor helping Frayser families without a home after townhome fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive left several families without a home. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were taken for chest pain and a twisted ankle. Authorities say all are in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach federally indicted in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. On Tuesday, Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed new federal lawsuits on behalf of three additional abuse survivors following the original filing in September.
actionnews5.com
Transportation officials request community input to reduce traffic deaths in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation officials in Memphis say they want community input on transit safety here in the Mid-South. The Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization, or Memphis MPO, is inviting people to a working lunch. Officials with the organization will be at Food Truck Thursday in downtown Memphis, looking for...
actionnews5.com
MAS rewarding first-time foster homes for all-new Fall Foster Challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) has announced its Fall Foster Challenge in an effort to achieve the shelter’s goal to get 100 dogs into foster homes in 10 days. For the duration of the challenge, MAS is going to reward pet lovers with a $25 Kroger...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | The surge of renters across Shelby County is hitting home | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The surge in people who rent hits home. We keep hearing how out-of-state investors are buying up houses faster than families who live here can do so, and new numbers show the effect that's having. Here are the six Shelby County zip codes where people rent...
actionnews5.com
Le Bonheur participates in new crime fighting trend, why won’t Regional One?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South’s number one trauma hospital does not have an H-VIP. Trauma experts know it often takes more than just stitches to fix the wounded. A growing number of hospitals now use Hospital-based Violence Interruption Programs - HVIPs - to help patients break the cycle of violence.
New program “Heal 901 Cures” designed to put an end to gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teenage crime has been a major issue in Memphis this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Just a few weeks ago, a 15-year-old was accused of a shooting spree in Midtown Memphis leaving several injured. Now an effort to put an end...
actionnews5.com
Bottom Line: Save money on dental care
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - It’s hard to find anyone who enjoys going to the dentist. Yes, regular visits are important for oral health, but a dental visit can be stressful and quite expensive, especially if it’s for something other than a cleaning and checkup. But do you...
Father says school janitor exposed herself to kids
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Disturbing words from an Arkansas 5th grader who claimed that a janitor at her school exposed herself to a group of kids. The 10-year-old shared her account with her father, Levi Williams, over a phone call. “When I first heard it, I didn’t know how...
Need help paying utilities, rent or prescriptions through the middle of December? This Shelby County agency can pitch in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County government organization is offering to help people around the county find out how to use their services, which could include assistance on regular expenses like utilities, rent and prescriptions. The Shelby County Community Services Agency said Wednesday they will be setting up a...
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
