Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man started leading teens and young adults through his nonprofit, the Golden Institute, in 2015. He says he knows firsthand how crime can impact a teen's life, and since changing his own life, Golden says his goal is to give kids the tools they need to be successful.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

Multivitamins and the impact on cognitive function

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting older does not mean you have to slow time, but it is a good time to start thinking about ways to support your cognitive abilities and memory. Health experts say roughly two-thirds of Americans experience cognitive impairment around the age of 70. Health and Nutrition...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.

Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Doctor discusses link between diabetes and depression

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting a diabetes diagnosis is not only a threat to one's health but has a major impact on a person's life. It requires changes to your day-to-day routine that can at times be emotionally draining. Outside of taking care of your body, it is...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Academies#Learning Environment#Art#Shelby County Schools#Mscs#Treadwell Elementary#The Learning Academy
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks food festivals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 5 upcoming fall food festivals. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku). Don't forget...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis cheer coach federally indicted in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. On Tuesday, Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed new federal lawsuits on behalf of three additional abuse survivors following the original filing in September.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
actionnews5.com

Bottom Line: Save money on dental care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - It's hard to find anyone who enjoys going to the dentist. Yes, regular visits are important for oral health, but a dental visit can be stressful and quite expensive, especially if it's for something other than a cleaning and checkup. But do you...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as "Project Pat," spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990's. However, the...
HENNING, TN

