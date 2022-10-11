Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a gardening expert – consider growing a specific perennial next season – the plant benefits your entire garden
A GARDENING expert has shared his pro tips for naturally fertilizing your garden next season. TikToker Marv, who uses the handle @plantedinthegarden, said if you grow a comfrey plant, a type of perennial, you can turn it into a liquid fertilizer to use in rest of your garden. "Comfrey is...
Can You Grow Tomatoes Indoors?
Tomatoes, the perennially popular "love apple," can not only be grown inside; they can do well indoors. So, here's how to grow your indoor tomato plants.
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
5 Clever Ways To Store The Seeds You Collect From Your Garden
Collecting seeds from your garden instead of buying them from the store can help you save money and make it easier to plant the varieties you love each year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Expert Explains What To Plant In Fall For A Colorful Spring Garden – Exclusive
Fall often heralds the end of the traditional summer growing season, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong time to do some planting to prepare for spring.
5 Creative Ways To Use Milk In Your Garden
Many homeowners are finding ways to save on their grocery bills by growing their own produce. Here are some creative ways to use milk in your garden.
newyorkalmanack.com
Establishing Milkweed for Monarchs
During a late summer walk, I noticed that the common milkweed in our back field is becoming not-so-common. Once vigorous patches of the milky green plants have dwindled, engulfed in a sea of Canada goldenrod. Goldenrod is a habitat rock star, and during this walk, I counted at least 13...
House Digest
New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0