Lima News

What is atrial fibrillation?

Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are silent strokes?

Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedCity News

Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?

Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cohaitungchi.com

Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea are Connected – Here’s Why

Is ringing in your ears keeping you awake at night? If so, you’re not alone. Many people with tinnitus complain that the intrusive sounds make it difficult to fall asleep. They often wake up the next morning feeling groggy and sleep-deprived too. Tinnitus can definitely make getting a good night’s sleep a challenge, but it’s likely that tinnitus is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your sleep disturbances.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

How can Parkinson's disease affect vision?

People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may experience a change in vision as the condition progresses. They may experience dry eyes, double vision, and eye movement problems. The most common symptoms of vision changes relating to PD include double vision, blurry vision, watery eyes, and visual hallucinations. This article provides...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about heart valve regurgitation

Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

More Hot Flashes, Night Sweats During Menopause Linked to Dementia, Stroke Risk

Hot flashes and night sweats during menopause may be an indication of an increased risk for issues like stroke and dementia, according to a new study. The new research suggests that people who experience more hot flashes and night sweats during menopause have more white matter hyperintensities, a brain biomarker that can put people at higher risks for dementia and stroke.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)

People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

What Is Hepatopulmonary Syndrome?

Hepatopulmonary syndrome is a complication of liver disease that occurs when blood vessels in your lungs expand. This expansion of the blood vessels can interfere with your lungs’ ability to transfer oxygen to your red blood cells. The most prominent symptom is shortness of breath. Hepatopulmonary syndrome is usually...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

AMX0035’s Safety as a Treatment for Patients with ALS: Lawrence Steinman, MD

The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discusses the biggest takeaway from the FDA approval of Amylyx’s therapy, marketed as Relyvrio, and the availability of the treatment for patients with ALS. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “The good news here...
HEALTH
