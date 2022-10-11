Kansas QB Jalon Daniels (shoulder) doubtful for road tilt at Oklahoma

In the midst of their best start since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks expect to be without injured star quarterback Jalon Daniels for this Saturday’s road game at Oklahoma.

The junior Daniels, who suffered a right shoulder injury last week as No. 19 Kansas dropped its first game of the season to then-No. 17 TCU, was termed as day-to-day Tuesday by head coach Lance Leipold, who said his starting quarterback would be doubtful for this weekend.

“Jalon did not practice today (and) hasn’t done anything yet,” Leipold said. “That’s probably the extent I’ll comment at this time.”

Daniels himself seemingly refuted an online report Tuesday that he would miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation, posting in response, “That’s News to Me.”

In his absence, redshirt senior Jason Bean would be the starter for Leipold’s squad, beginning with this Saturday’s road trip to Norman, Okla.

Daniels, a native of Lawndale, Calif., has turned heads this season for upstart Kansas, which started 5-0 for the first time since 2009. The 6-foot, dual-threat quarterback has enjoyed a breakout year with 1,072 passing yards and 11 touchdown tosses against just one interception. Additionally, he’s second on the Jayhawks with 341 rushing yards and tied for the team lead with five scoring scampers.

Bean replaced Daniels late in the first half in the team’s 38-31 loss, going 16-for-24 for 262 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He nearly pulled off a comeback win, rallying Kansas to tie the game three times when trailing by a touchdown in the final two quarters. The North Texas transfer started nine games for the Jayhawks in 2021, his debut season at the school.

Kansas will try to avoid the same fate as its 2009 team, which began 5-0 before dropping its remaining seven games under then-coach Mark Mangino.

–Field Level Media

