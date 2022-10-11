ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Knows 'Kremlin's Red Lines,' Spoke With Putin on Ukraine: Bremmer

By Aila Slisco
 1 day ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured at an event in Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on August 25, 2022. Musk on Tuesday denied political scientist Ian Bremmer's claim that Musk had learned of Russia's "red lines" for ceasing the war in Ukraine during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Elon Musk learned about the Kremlin's "red lines" for ending the war in Ukraine during a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an account of the purported conversation from political scientist Ian Bremmer.

Bremmer, founder and president of political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, wrote in a newsletter to his firm's subscribers that Musk had said Putin was "prepared to negotiate" on ending the war during a recent talk, according to a report published by Vice on Tuesday. Shortly after publication of the report, Musk said the conversation with Putin never occurred, insisting in a tweet that his lone conversation with the Russian president was on the topic of "space," approximately 18 months ago.

The disputed communication allegedly took place before Musk tweeted his controversial "peace" plan to end the war last week, which included Ukraine pledging to be "neutral" in world affairs, recognizing annexed Crimea as part of Russia and steps to legitimize Russia's recent claim of annexing four additional regions of Ukraine. Bremmer reportedly wrote in his newsletter that Musk had learned about very similar terms for ending the war from Putin during their purported conversation.

Bremmer responded to Musk's denial in a series of tweets that noted the Tesla CEO is "not a geopolitics expert," while doubling down on his claim that Musk told him about a recent "direct" conversation with Putin concerning the war.

"Elon musk told me he had spoken with putin and the kremlin directly about ukraine. he also told me what the kremlin's red lines were," Bremmer tweeted. "I have been writing my weekly newsletter on geopolitics for 24 yrs. i write honestly without fear or favor and this week's update was no different."

"I've long admired musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which i've said publicly," he continued. "He's not a geopolitics expert."

Musk responded to Bremmer's tweet about him learning of the Kremlin's "red lines" in an alleged conversation with Putin by tweeting, "Nobody should trust Bremmer."

Musk's plan to end the war in Ukraine last week, which he proposed in the form of a Twitter poll, was met with condemnation from Ukrainian officials and many Western pundits, while about 60 percent of those who responded to the poll rejected his proposal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by offering his Twitter followers a poll asking which version of Musk they prefer—"one who supports Ukraine" or "one who supports Russia." Respondents overwhelmingly chose the pro-Ukrainian version of Musk.

Musk's peace plan received a much warmer reception among supporters of Putin, including in the state-run Russian media. The state television show 60 Minutes lauded the proposal last week while referring to Musk as "Elon Muskovsky."

The Eurasia Group declined Newsweek's request for additional comment on Bremmer's dispute with Musk.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian government, Tesla and Musk's office for comment.

