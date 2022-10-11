The Saugus High band and color guard has been invited to march in the 2023 Memorial Day parade in the nation’s capital. The members of the band have met adversity over the past six years to reach this point. They have overcome wildfires, a school shooting, a pandemic and remote learning, including practicing and learning new music on Zoom and over video conferencing, to return to competitions and winning awards.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO