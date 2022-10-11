Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is expecting a baby girl with actor Tom Pelphrey, as the pair announced the news on social media Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Big Bang Theory alum is soon to become a first-time mom and gleefully posted an array of photos showing herself and her actor boyfriend celebrating the pregnancy . The images included a look at her baby bump, along with shots of a pink cake from an apparent gender-reveal party.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Cuoco captioned the post. “Beyond blessed and over the moon.”

Pelphrey, a 40-year-old performer known for roles on Prime Video series Outer Range and in the Netflix film Mank , also posted pictures of the happy couple to his Instagram account Tuesday. “And then it was even MORE BETTER,” he wrote, adding a string of pink-bow emojis. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco .”

Cuoco recently told Extra that she met Pelphrey in April at the premiere of the final season of his series Ozark , calling it “absolutely love at first sight.” They made their first public appearance as a couple at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May.

“Last year was the rough year,” Cuoco told the outlet. “I met Tom this year, and I took a long time to kind of look within myself and realize I need to figure stuff out and did a lot of therapy and self-reflection. Met Tom at the right moment.”

Cuoco, whose credits also include 8 Simple Rules , The Flight Attendant and recent Peacock romantic comedy Meet Cute , was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting and equestrian Karl Cook.