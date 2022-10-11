No bond for security guard accused of shooting co-worker outside Loop club

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A security guard is accused of fatally shooting another guard after they got into an argument outside a Loop nightclub last weekend.

Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, was working a door at Persona Lounge at 408 S. Wells St. early Sunday when the other guard complained that Turnipseed was letting people into the club too quickly and was not doing a thorough job patting guests down, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Turnipseed unholstered his gun as he and the guard, 38, began to argue, prosecutors said.

When Turnipseed appeared to try to pass his gun to another co-worker, the other guard punched him in the face. Turnipseed fired three shots as he fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

The older guard was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead a short time late at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to police. He has not been identified.

Prosecutors said the confrontation was captured on surveillance video and multiple witnesses identified Turnipseed as the shooter.

A handgun was recovered and allegedly matched spent shell casings recovered at the scene.

Turnipseed called 9-1-1 and waited for police to arrive, prosecutors said. While in custody, he allegedly told investigators he shot his co-worker in retaliation for getting punched in the face.

Turnipseed’s attorney noted his client had no prior criminal history and suggested he may have been defending himself.

Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Turnipseed held without bail. He was expected back in court Oct. 31.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram