ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No bond for security guard accused of shooting co-worker outside Loop club

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJmbe_0iV9ASq200

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A security guard is accused of fatally shooting another guard after they got into an argument outside a Loop nightclub last weekend.

Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, was working a door at Persona Lounge at 408 S. Wells St. early Sunday when the other guard complained that Turnipseed was letting people into the club too quickly and was not doing a thorough job patting guests down, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Turnipseed unholstered his gun as he and the guard, 38, began to argue, prosecutors said.

When Turnipseed appeared to try to pass his gun to another co-worker, the other guard punched him in the face. Turnipseed fired three shots as he fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

The older guard was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead a short time late at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to police. He has not been identified.

Prosecutors said the confrontation was captured on surveillance video and multiple witnesses identified Turnipseed as the shooter.

A handgun was recovered and allegedly matched spent shell casings recovered at the scene.

Turnipseed called 9-1-1 and waited for police to arrive, prosecutors said. While in custody, he allegedly told investigators he shot his co-worker in retaliation for getting punched in the face.

Turnipseed’s attorney noted his client had no prior criminal history and suggested he may have been defending himself.

Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Turnipseed held without bail. He was expected back in court Oct. 31.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 15

me lu
1d ago

Not sure what precipitated the punch, but he'd likely still be alive had he not thrown it. Best to even avoid arguments nowadays, because we already know for every action there's a reaction.

Reply(1)
5
Related
NBC Chicago

Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says

The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WBBM News Radio

Man killed inside South Shore apartment

A man was fatally shot inside his home early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood. The man, 22, was in an apartment about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a male suspect came inside through the back door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD

LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
LANSING, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Mccarthy
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Co Worker#The Guard#Violent Crime#Loop
fox32chicago.com

Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham

CHICAGO - Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Three charged after vehicle with weapons, drugs inside pulled over by Kenosha Police

Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs. Passion K. Wade, 21, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of obstructing an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed

(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy