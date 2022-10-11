Read full article on original website
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
Maryland teenager honored with prestigious award, raised money to protect Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland teenager was honored with a prestigious award, surpassing 500 applicants in two countries. 17-year-old Reed Spaulding, of Towson Maryland, was named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Each year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring young leaders – fifteen...
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
DC Mayor Bowser celebrates 'Phase 2' of District Wharf, creates new jobs and homes
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the completion of Phase Two of the Wharf on Wednesday. Bowser was at the District Wharf discussing what the additions mean for D.C. residents and the community. The event can be watched below:. The add-ons to the mile-long waterfront neighborhood on...
2 Md. high schoolers create app to highlight DC civil rights landmarks
WASHINGTON (7News) — After the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020, two suburban white teenage sisters became interested in the Black Lives Matter movement. Lily and Eliza Dorton were only 15 and 13 years old when they started doing their homework on the history of civil rights here in the District of Columbia.
Tuesday marks vaccination deadline for DCPS's students 3rd grade and under, clinic opens
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks the vaccination deadline for D.C. Public Schools' Pre-K to 3rd-grade students to have their required vaccinations. In August, DCPS officials announced it would extend its vaccination deadline past the first day of school to give students more time to get their shots and avoid massive absences.
Did you feel it? 2.0 magnitude earthquake reported in Sykesville, Maryland
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A small earthquake shook parts of Carroll County, Maryland Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.0 magnitude event struck outside of Sykesville at 11:49 p.m. and had a depth of 5 km, the agency said. The event was felt by...
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
'Growing safety issue': WMATA Board of Directors address overcrowding
WASHINGTON (7News) — Some members of Metro's Board of Directors expressed frustrated Thursday with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) over not being allowed to run more 7000-series trains. Members said overcrowding is a growing safety issue that can't be fixed without additional trains. On Wednesday, WMSC spokesperson Max...
Cold cases involving DC, Maryland serial child rapist solved after 11 years, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A cold case involving a serial child rapist who committed violent crimes across Washington, D.C. and Maryland has been solved, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Thursday. Alphonso Owens, 42, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by grand juries in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the District...
Loudoun Co. School Board member Andrew Hoyler pledges to continue to be a 'bridge builder'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is less than a month away and two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are up for grabs. 7News has interviewed all six candidates running for Loudoun County School Board this year. Voters in Leesburg, Va. will have the opportunity...
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
Maryland Task Force One returns home after helping victims of Hurricane Ian
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — We've got some great news to share!. Our hometown heroes, Maryland Task Force (MD-TF1), also known as Montgomery County's Urban Search and Rescue Team, is officially home after they were demobilized in Florida following their mission to help folks impacted by Hurricane Ian. The...
Sparks fly in Loudoun County school board race over 'book banning' and 'explicit books'
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Sparks are flying in the race for Loudoun County School Board. In a recent 7News interview, Democratic candidate Nick Gothard slammed incumbent school board member Andrew Hoyler for voting to remove a book from LCPS school libraries. “This is someone who's been removing books from...
11-year-old son of fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans makes kayak journey in his honor
WASHINGTON (7News) — The son of late United States Capitol Police Officer (USCP) Billy Evans honored his dad in a very special way on Saturday. The 11-year-old kayaked the last 35-mile leg of a 225-mile journey from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., according to a USCP spokesperson. The Operation...
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
Severe Alert: Thursday brings potential for strong thunderstorms, brisk winds & hail
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather Team is on a Severe Alert as a robust cold front will bring areas of rain and gusty storms Thursday. Some will have the potential to become strong to severe with brisk winds and small hail. While low risk, a quick pop-up...
Prince George's Co. youth curfew will be extended through the end of year: Alsobrooks
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The month-long youth curfew enforcement in Prince George's County will be extended until the end of the year, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Tuesday. "Our curfew was successful in many ways that we hoped," Alsobrooks said during a news conference. As county leaders...
Blink-182 reuniting in 2023 with concert stops in DC, Baltimore and PA
WASHINGTON (WBFF) — Blink-182 is getting back together for the first time in nearly 10 years and the group will be making a stop in Washington D.C. Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will be performing on stage together at the Capital One Arena on May 23. The...
