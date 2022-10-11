ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
WJLA

2 Md. high schoolers create app to highlight DC civil rights landmarks

WASHINGTON (7News) — After the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020, two suburban white teenage sisters became interested in the Black Lives Matter movement. Lily and Eliza Dorton were only 15 and 13 years old when they started doing their homework on the history of civil rights here in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Latinos#Linus Alzheimer#White Americans#U S#Racism#Senior Health#General Health#Non Latino
WJLA

'Growing safety issue': WMATA Board of Directors address overcrowding

WASHINGTON (7News) — Some members of Metro's Board of Directors expressed frustrated Thursday with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) over not being allowed to run more 7000-series trains. Members said overcrowding is a growing safety issue that can't be fixed without additional trains. On Wednesday, WMSC spokesperson Max...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WJLA

Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy