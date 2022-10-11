ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
SEATTLE, WA
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Live updates: Mariners down 3-2 vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

Seventh inning: Castillo struck out Kyle Tucker and forced a flyout from Yuli Gurriel. He has thrown 76 pitches at 97.0+ mph today. The Astros still lead 3-2. Sixth inning: Mitch Haniger draws two-out walk and Santana hit a double to right field. Cal Raleigh grounds out with the bases loaded. Jeremy Pena hit a bloop single to bring up Yordan Alvarez with two outs. Alvarez then hit a two-run home run. Astros lead 3-2.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve leading off for Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve will start at second base and lead off the order in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Here is the Astros' full lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday: Altuve 2B, Jeremy Pena SS,...
HOUSTON, TX
WNYT

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20

1924 — Harold “Red” Grange accounts for six touchdowns in Illinois’ 39-14 win over Michigan. Grange returns the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He follows with touchdown runs of 66, 55 and 40 yards in the first 12 minutes of the game. Grange later passes for another touchdown and returns another kick for a touchdown.
NFL

