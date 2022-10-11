Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez spills on gaining edge over Robbie Ray right before walk-off HR
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will attest to the fact that the technological boom and sabermetric revolution have redefined how players approach the game of baseball, especially after the crucial part he played in nabbing the Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led...
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Houston Astros bullpen overlooked part of ALDS Game 1 win over Seattle Mariners
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
Astros vs Mariners: ALDS Game 1 Odds, Preview and Predictions
Our MLB betting experts dive into the American League Division Series opener between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners with
Live updates: Mariners down 3-2 vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS
Seventh inning: Castillo struck out Kyle Tucker and forced a flyout from Yuli Gurriel. He has thrown 76 pitches at 97.0+ mph today. The Astros still lead 3-2. Sixth inning: Mitch Haniger draws two-out walk and Santana hit a double to right field. Cal Raleigh grounds out with the bases loaded. Jeremy Pena hit a bloop single to bring up Yordan Alvarez with two outs. Alvarez then hit a two-run home run. Astros lead 3-2.
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve leading off for Astros in Game 1 of ALDS
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve will start at second base and lead off the order in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Here is the Astros' full lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday: Altuve 2B, Jeremy Pena SS,...
WNYT
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20
1924 — Harold “Red” Grange accounts for six touchdowns in Illinois’ 39-14 win over Michigan. Grange returns the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He follows with touchdown runs of 66, 55 and 40 yards in the first 12 minutes of the game. Grange later passes for another touchdown and returns another kick for a touchdown.
NFL・
