Much Needed Stop Sign Installed At Twin Falls Tourist Attraction
A stop sign has been installed at one of the busier intersections in Twin Falls that leads to Shoshone Falls. The intersection is officially a 4 way stop. The intersection 4000 N also known as Falls Avenue and 3300 E has officially become a four-way stop. The intersection is where you turn to get to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. It has been a problem intersection for a while. It is easy to miss if you are looking to get to the falls and I can't tell you how many times someone in front of me slammed on their brakes to make the turn.
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
Burley man dies in rollover crash
RAFT RIVER — A Burley man died Saturday night after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 86, police say. The man, 54, was westbound at 7:24 p.m. on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median, the Idaho State Police said. The man died at the scene, the police said, and the road was blocked for about 45 minutes. The incident is under investigation by the ISP.
Burley Man Killed in Saturday Rollover
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover on Interstate 86 east of Declo. According to Idaho State Police, the Burley man was driving a GMC Jimmy on I-86 west at around 7:24 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the SUV ending up in the median. ISP said the road was blocked for less than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
kmvt
Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, 14 months following a fatal crash in Jerome. Esmeralda Barrera Hernandez was formally charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter two weeks ago and posted bond on Monday. She will be arraigned on November 7th. Barrera Hernandez was...
Gas Siphoning, Other Magic Valley October Mischief Reported
If you own a doorbell camera in Twin Falls, it's likely you might have some evidence somewhere hidden regarding some recent crimes reported in the city. From gas siphoning to porch theft, southern Idaho criminals are nonchalantly targeting automobiles and homes and being recorded in the process. I recently purchased...
One dead in crash that blocked local freeway for nearly hour
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on October 8, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 7 west of Raft River in Cassia County. A male driver, 54, of Burley, was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
kmvt
Blue Gulch Fire Controlled Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Western Twin Falls County residents were relieved Sunday after the Blue Gulch Fire was controlled. According to the B.L.M., the fire was mapped out at 535 acres, and was located 12 miles west of Buhl. It was contained 6 p.m. Saturday, with full control achieved 2 hours later.
Check Out the 8 Beautiful New Houses in the Twin Falls Parade of Homes
The Twin Falls Parade of Homes for Fall 2022 has begun and this year it features 8 new homes and a variety of architectural design choices. Some of the houses in the Parade of Homes we have written about before because of their beauty and unique designs. But most of the houses being featured are completely new to us. Check out this gallery to see all the different houses and design features and then keep scrolling to get details on dates and times for visiting each home during the Parade of Homes.
Twin Falls body found in 2014 identified by forensic team
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A woman found floating under the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls back in September of 2014 has remained unidentified -- until now. On Sept. 9, 2014, a kayaker found the body of a woman floating in the water below the bridge and Twin Falls County deputies issued a recovery. There was no identification on her body, according to a Twin Falls County Sheriff (TFCS) news release. The coroner listed her cause of death as suicide, the news release said.
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory
I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.
Thousand Springs Resort Pool Is Officially Closed For Upgrades And Maintenance
Thousand Springs Resort announced that they have officially closed the pool due to maintenance and upgrades. The pool will reopen quickly though, so no need to fret. The upgrades will be finished quickly. Thousand Springs Resort Closed Pool. The pool is closed for maintenance. They have repainted the main pool...
Are Twin Falls ID Fans Of This Pizza Un-American?
Pizza is perhaps the most beloved food creation in the world. People take their pizza very seriously, and fans of one particular style seem to always have a bullseye on their back. Some people think I'm crazy because I like pesto on my pizza. My favorite flavor combination of pizza...
Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
It’s Alive! Frankentoys Event Coming to the Twin Falls Public Library
There are a lot of aspects to the Halloween holiday that make it so much fun to celebrate. People dressing in costumes, children trick-or-treating, displays of spooky decorations, and parties make the holiday one of the best for all ages. Halloween Toy Event At The Twin Falls Library. This Halloween,...
Twin Falls City Accepting Applications For Funding Of City Projects
The city of Twin Falls is now accepting applications to determine allocations for a federal funding program that came from the response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The city has created a committee to help determine the projects the money will go towards. The City of Twin Falls and...
