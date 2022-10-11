ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Much Needed Stop Sign Installed At Twin Falls Tourist Attraction

A stop sign has been installed at one of the busier intersections in Twin Falls that leads to Shoshone Falls. The intersection is officially a 4 way stop. The intersection 4000 N also known as Falls Avenue and 3300 E has officially become a four-way stop. The intersection is where you turn to get to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. It has been a problem intersection for a while. It is easy to miss if you are looking to get to the falls and I can't tell you how many times someone in front of me slammed on their brakes to make the turn.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month

Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Burley man dies in rollover crash

RAFT RIVER — A Burley man died Saturday night after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 86, police say. The man, 54, was westbound at 7:24 p.m. on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median, the Idaho State Police said. The man died at the scene, the police said, and the road was blocked for about 45 minutes. The incident is under investigation by the ISP.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Burley Man Killed in Saturday Rollover

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover on Interstate 86 east of Declo. According to Idaho State Police, the Burley man was driving a GMC Jimmy on I-86 west at around 7:24 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the SUV ending up in the median. ISP said the road was blocked for less than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.
DECLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death

Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Local woman charged following 2021 fatal crash in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, 14 months following a fatal crash in Jerome. Esmeralda Barrera Hernandez was formally charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter two weeks ago and posted bond on Monday. She will be arraigned on November 7th. Barrera Hernandez was...
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead in crash that blocked local freeway for nearly hour

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on October 8, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 7 west of Raft River in Cassia County. A male driver, 54, of Burley, was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median. The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
kmvt

Blue Gulch Fire Controlled Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Western Twin Falls County residents were relieved Sunday after the Blue Gulch Fire was controlled. According to the B.L.M., the fire was mapped out at 535 acres, and was located 12 miles west of Buhl. It was contained 6 p.m. Saturday, with full control achieved 2 hours later.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Check Out the 8 Beautiful New Houses in the Twin Falls Parade of Homes

The Twin Falls Parade of Homes for Fall 2022 has begun and this year it features 8 new homes and a variety of architectural design choices. Some of the houses in the Parade of Homes we have written about before because of their beauty and unique designs. But most of the houses being featured are completely new to us. Check out this gallery to see all the different houses and design features and then keep scrolling to get details on dates and times for visiting each home during the Parade of Homes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Twin Falls body found in 2014 identified by forensic team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A woman found floating under the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls back in September of 2014 has remained unidentified -- until now. On Sept. 9, 2014, a kayaker found the body of a woman floating in the water below the bridge and Twin Falls County deputies issued a recovery. There was no identification on her body, according to a Twin Falls County Sheriff (TFCS) news release. The coroner listed her cause of death as suicide, the news release said.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory

I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
PAUL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

