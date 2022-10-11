ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Wanted Shooter In Custody Following Monthslong Investigation Into Incidental Waldorf Shooting

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
Marquis Malik Springs Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Police investigators in Maryland have apprehended a shooting suspect implicated in a shootout earlier this year in a Charles County apartment complex that saw an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet, authorities announced.

Waldorf resident Marquis Malik Springs, 20, is facing multiple charges following a months-long investigation into a shooting on Sunday, March 6 in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in his hometown, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators said that two groups of suspects were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the apartment complex when one of the bullets went through a window of an apartment and struck a man in the lower body.

The victim, who was not involved in the incident, was transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation led detectives to identify Springs as one of the shooters and a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Springs was spotted by an officer near Gallery Place, at which point the suspect attempted to flee on foot before he was apprehended without further incident on St. Charles Parkway.

At the time he was arrested, Springs was in possession of a fully loaded, fully automatic weapon with a 30-round extended magazine, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office noted.

Springs was charged with:

  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Malicious destruction of property;
  • Illegal possession of a firearm;
  • Possession of a firearm on a person;
  • Possession of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a judge ordered Springs to be remanded to the Charles County Detention Center on a no-bond status.

