WSET
LCS Education Foundation appoints new Exec. Dir., brings 18 years of non-profit experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Trustees of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (LSCEF) has announced a new Executive Director. The board said on Wednesday that Dawn Fields Wise will take over the position. Wise has worked for United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, most...
WSET
Launch LYH: $115K grant to help small business owners expand in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small and area businesses in the Hill City will soon be able to get a much-needed jump start thanks to a new grant program launching next year. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) has received $115,000 toward Launch LYH, a new program that looks to fill vacant storefronts and to provide current and potential small business owners with funding to start or expand a business in Downtown Lynchburg.
WSET
City of Roanoke extends deadline for Small Business ARPA grant applications to 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is extending the deadline to apply for Small Business Online American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Grants. The original deadline of Dec. 1 will be moved. Small businesses can continue to apply for grant funding until January 31, 2023, through the City of Roanoke.
WSET
Susie G. Gibson Technology Center offers new HVAC course to address need for technicians
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A brand new course is coming to the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford. On Tuesday, the center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. They will now be offering classes in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Students will be able to...
WSET
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
WSET
$11.5M goal set to complete major transformation of Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg is another step closer to a major transformation. The YMCA of Central Virginia has announced that they have set an $11.5 Million Capital Campaign goal to complete the transformation of the current Downtown YMCA. They said the successful completion of...
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSET
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
WSET
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center partners with UVA, gets grant to increase cancer screening
ARRINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has been awarded an Accelerated Cancer Screening Grant, worth $500K over a period of two years. With this grant, BRMC will be able to hire two staff members: a program coordinator, and a patient care navigator, as well as include funds to support a transportation coordinator.
WSET
'Being a leader:' Lynchburg City School introduces 'Book Vending Machine' for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new book vending machine in one of the Lynchburg City Schools. Linkhorne Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine for students. This gives staff the opportunity to reward students who have been good leaders and learners. Each week, 22-star students are...
WSET
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
WSET
Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
WSET
Myths and Misconceptions of Mammography Explained
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health of Central Virginia is breaking down the myths and misconceptions of having a mammogram. Emily learns what's fact and what's fiction.
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
WSET
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
WSET
Salem High now recognized as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School, one of 16 in VA
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Salem High School received a prestigious honor when it comes to Special Olympics across the country. The school is now being recognized as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School. On Tuesday, the School Board took time to highlight this. Only 16 schools in Virginia earned...
WSET
Charlotte Co. authorities warn parents of Rainbow Fentanyl ahead of Trick or Treat
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have an important message for parents this Halloween. Parents should closely observe the treats their children receive. "As many of you are already aware Fentanyl is a highly addictive...
WSET
The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
