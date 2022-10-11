LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small and area businesses in the Hill City will soon be able to get a much-needed jump start thanks to a new grant program launching next year. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) has received $115,000 toward Launch LYH, a new program that looks to fill vacant storefronts and to provide current and potential small business owners with funding to start or expand a business in Downtown Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO