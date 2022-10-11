ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Launch LYH: $115K grant to help small business owners expand in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small and area businesses in the Hill City will soon be able to get a much-needed jump start thanks to a new grant program launching next year. The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) has received $115,000 toward Launch LYH, a new program that looks to fill vacant storefronts and to provide current and potential small business owners with funding to start or expand a business in Downtown Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
LOVINGSTON, VA
WSET

'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
LYNCHBURG, VA

