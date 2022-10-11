Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
Bodycam footage, 911 calls released of North Las Vegas police officer shooting, killing suspect in Michael Myers mask
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police provided an update Thursday on an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Oct. 10 in which an officer shot and killed a man who police said was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask, threatening people, and pointing a gun at them. Captain Adam Hyde said that police responded to reports of […]
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North Las Vegas high school using former classmate's name
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North …. A...
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas police officer’s killing
Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.
Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash calls for stricter laws in Nevada
The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations. "He loved everybody," Felicity Carter said of her late uncle, Lenny Carella. "He loved life." Carter, remembering what she loved about Carella, spoke to 8 News Now about who he was as a person. "Those memories, we are so grateful that we have," she recalled. "Those last happy moments." The 71-year-old man suddenly lost his life on September 17, when police said he was hit by an impaired driver down the street from his home near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. "This didn't just impact one person," Carter said of the crash. "This impacted several lives."
Booking photo released for 19-year-old suspect in Henderson police shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police have released the booking photo for a 19-year-old suspect accused of pointing a rifle at officers this week, prompting them to open fire. Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call from his mother that he was having a mental breakdown and cut his bed apart with an axe, according to an arrest report.
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units...
Las Vegas police: Force investigation ongoing after video shows officer repeatedly punch stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it continues to investigate an officer’s use of force after a video showed the officer punching a female stabbing suspect. In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching...
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
Las Vegas man arrested for trying to stab woman, before kidnapping her, and 3 children
Mesquite police took 34-year-old Justin Carter into custody just after midnight on Monday, October 10. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center on a $500,000 bail.
Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home
Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, …. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off...
Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, North Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask and was threatening people and pointing a gun at them. According to North Las Vegas Police Department, they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on him at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. The caller then hung up.
OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead
A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun. Callers to 911 said that a man wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask was walking around pointing a gun at people.
Joint police VIPER Team cracking down on car theft rings across Las Vegas valley
The VIPER Team has recovered more than $2,500,000 worth of stolen vehicles in 2022 including a $400,000 bust in September that lead to eight arrests according to police.
Police: Kidnapped woman, children rescued after 911 call from moving car
A woman and three children kidnapped from Las Vegas were rescued in Mesquite after she called 911 from a moving car, Mesquite police say.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of attempted homicide, battery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect. The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call […]
Arrest report: Henderson police shot at 19-year-old who pointed gun at them
A 19-year-old was arrested in Henderson after he cut up his own bed with an axe and set his parents' house on fire, according to an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News.
