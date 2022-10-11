ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodycam footage, 911 calls released of North Las Vegas police officer shooting, killing suspect in Michael Myers mask

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police provided an update Thursday on an officer-involved shooting on Monday, Oct. 10 in which an officer shot and killed a man who police said was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask, threatening people, and pointing a gun at them. Captain Adam Hyde said that police responded to reports of […]
Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash calls for stricter laws in Nevada

The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations. "He loved everybody," Felicity Carter said of her late uncle, Lenny Carella. "He loved life." Carter, remembering what she loved about Carella, spoke to 8 News Now about who he was as a person. "Those memories, we are so grateful that we have," she recalled. "Those last happy moments." The 71-year-old man suddenly lost his life on September 17, when police said he was hit by an impaired driver down the street from his home near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road. "This didn't just impact one person," Carter said of the crash. "This impacted several lives."
Booking photo released for 19-year-old suspect in Henderson police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police have released the booking photo for a 19-year-old suspect accused of pointing a rifle at officers this week, prompting them to open fire. Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call from his mother that he was having a mental breakdown and cut his bed apart with an axe, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home

Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, …. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off...
Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask and was threatening people and pointing a gun at them. According to North Las Vegas Police Department, they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on him at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. The caller then hung up.
