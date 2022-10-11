Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage proposes $66 million budget for 2023
Portage officials say they're thinking outside the box, when it comes to the city budget. The proposed 2023 budget totals just over $66.1 million, including a general fund of $24 million. Deb Podgorski chairs the city council's budget committee. "Budget committee had two full days with all of the department...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville Council votes 4-3 to close town court
The Merrillville Town Council narrowly voted this week to close the town court, but a number of questions remain. In a four-to-three vote, council members passed an ordinance to start transferring the caseload to the Lake Superior Court system, without setting a specific closure date. Council President Rick Bella blamed...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposed lead casting business 'not a danger' to residents, says Portage mayor
Portage officials are downplaying environmental concerns about a proposed lead casting business. During Tuesday's city council meeting, Rev. Michael Cooper said he was worried the proposed business would put lead into the air near Countryside Park and presented 200 letters from concerned residents. "So I'm asking if you will respond tonight to people like Kevin on Brown Street who is asking how is his family going to be safe, Bruce on Brown Street, Shauna on Kimberly Street," Cooper said.
Former alderman makes another try at toppling Preckwinkle for Cook board president
Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti is again running to unseat Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, but this time he’s doing it from the Republican side of the aisle.
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
wcbu.org
WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times Poll: Gov. JB Pritzker has a double-digit lead over Darren Bailey
Democratic incumbents Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth are leading their opponents by double digits, with the governor also faring better than Republican candidate Darren Bailey on his own turf in downstate Illinois, a WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times poll found. The findings ahead of the Nov. 8 election — and...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot, lawmakers and activists gather to discuss how to get guns off Chicago's streets
CHICAGO - Local leaders and activists came together Friday to talk about gun violence prevention and solutions for getting weapons off Chicago’s streets. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — passed after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting — has been touted as the country's most significant piece of gun legislation in decades.
As early voting opens in Indiana, will abortion drive more women to polls?
Many predict women and issues affecting them will make a difference in the election this year.
Inside Indiana Business
USW ratifies contract with Cleveland-Cliffs
Members of the United Steelworkers union have ratified a new, four-year contract with Ohio-based steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF). The contract covers more than 12,000 steel workers at 13 locations, including East Chicago, Gary and Burns Harbor. The union says the contract raises base wages by 20%, improves insurance benefits...
warricknews.com
Regional focus on innovation ensures bright future for Northwest Indiana
HOBART — Northwest Indiana, and indeed the entire urbanized coast of Lake Michigan from South Bend to Milwaukee, is perfectly positioned to become a national and international center of technology and innovation. That was the message delivered by a variety of speakers Thursday to more than 500 entrepreneurs, community...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
cwbchicago.com
Grossly understaffed Cook County prosecutor’s office assigns law students to courtrooms, sets low hiring requirements
There are growing indications that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) is struggling to fill vacancies, as more than 20% off its employees have resigned since July 2021. CCSAO is so short-staffed that supervisors are assigning prospective attorneys who have not yet passed the bar to handle...
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard Loses Bid to Remain on Bank Account; Ordered to pay Trustees –
DOLTON, IL. (ECWd) – Earlier last month, the Village of Dolton Trustees passed a Resolution removing Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s name from the village’s bank account, which should have prevented her from signing any checks. During the October 3, 2022, Village board meeting, Henyard, obviously upset one...
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
wjol.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
