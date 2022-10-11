Portage officials are downplaying environmental concerns about a proposed lead casting business. During Tuesday's city council meeting, Rev. Michael Cooper said he was worried the proposed business would put lead into the air near Countryside Park and presented 200 letters from concerned residents. "So I'm asking if you will respond tonight to people like Kevin on Brown Street who is asking how is his family going to be safe, Bruce on Brown Street, Shauna on Kimberly Street," Cooper said.

PORTAGE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO