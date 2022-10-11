ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage proposes $66 million budget for 2023

Portage officials say they're thinking outside the box, when it comes to the city budget. The proposed 2023 budget totals just over $66.1 million, including a general fund of $24 million. Deb Podgorski chairs the city council's budget committee. "Budget committee had two full days with all of the department...
PORTAGE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville Council votes 4-3 to close town court

The Merrillville Town Council narrowly voted this week to close the town court, but a number of questions remain. In a four-to-three vote, council members passed an ordinance to start transferring the caseload to the Lake Superior Court system, without setting a specific closure date. Council President Rick Bella blamed...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Proposed lead casting business 'not a danger' to residents, says Portage mayor

Portage officials are downplaying environmental concerns about a proposed lead casting business. During Tuesday's city council meeting, Rev. Michael Cooper said he was worried the proposed business would put lead into the air near Countryside Park and presented 200 letters from concerned residents. "So I'm asking if you will respond tonight to people like Kevin on Brown Street who is asking how is his family going to be safe, Bruce on Brown Street, Shauna on Kimberly Street," Cooper said.
PORTAGE, IN
Jake Wells

Get a $500 stimulus each month in new program

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
COOK COUNTY, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility

The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
VALPARAISO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

USW ratifies contract with Cleveland-Cliffs

Members of the United Steelworkers union have ratified a new, four-year contract with Ohio-based steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF). The contract covers more than 12,000 steel workers at 13 locations, including East Chicago, Gary and Burns Harbor. The union says the contract raises base wages by 20%, improves insurance benefits...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
warricknews.com

Regional focus on innovation ensures bright future for Northwest Indiana

HOBART — Northwest Indiana, and indeed the entire urbanized coast of Lake Michigan from South Bend to Milwaukee, is perfectly positioned to become a national and international center of technology and innovation. That was the message delivered by a variety of speakers Thursday to more than 500 entrepreneurs, community...
HOBART, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City

Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
JOLIET, IL

