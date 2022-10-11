ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 13

Vicky Graham
1d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Reply
6
Vicky Graham
1d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

Reply
4
Vicky Graham
1d ago

Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!

Reply
4
Related
Daily Iowan

Johnson County Democrats to add diverse perspectives to Iowa Legislature

Iowa legislative candidates Elinor Levin, Janice Weiner, and Adam Zabner are set to bring underrepresented perspectives into the Iowa Legislature if elected in November. Candidates say their backgrounds will provide unique approaches and knowledge to the legislature that many current lawmakers lack — should they be elected following the Nov. 8 election.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution

Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER

THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
bleedingheartland.com

Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney

Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Liz Mathis
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 11th, 2022

(Des Moines) -- With the general election just four weeks away -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. He says some counties say they have enough workers. Pate says they sought to be sure that older workers had some support so they didn't have to cover every election, and they have done that for many areas. He says some counties still face issues when it comes to having a balance of Democrat and Republican poll workers. Pate says a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county may have a hard time finding members of the other party to work so they have equal representation.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Domestic violence concerns ahead of vote on Iowa gun measure

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates in Iowa are especially alarmed about what comes up in a few weeks: a proposed gun rights amendment on the November ballot. It is a question of whether “strict scrutiny” language should be added to Iowa’s constitution in establishing the right to...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa conservative news sites gain popularity

Alternative media sites targeting conservatives are gaining steam in Iowa.What's happening: These sites, like The Iowa Standard, are garnering millions of page views and revenue from right-leaning audiences who are seeking news that conforms to their beliefs.Why it matters: The news and platforms are echo chambers — potentially lucrative ones — intended to push back against what the creators see as a liberal-bent media ecosystem.The trend is familiar at the national level, but the increased focus on state-level politics and media adds a new dynamic with some funding coming from local Republican officials themselves.State of play: Owners of several local-based...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Election State#Politifact#Republicans#The U S Supreme Court#Supreme Court#Democratic
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections

The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of restaurants and other food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection every five years. Currently, most Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
POLITICS
kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy