just a guy
1d ago
She speaks the truth and not afraid to do it. She doesn't tow the party line like the rest of the sheep that's why they can't get behind her. Remember when being a free thinker meant something!
eastcountymagazine.org
DECEPTIVE FLYERS TARGET DEMOCRATIC VOTERS IN EAST COUNTY—TOUTING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
October 10, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Flyers headlined “East County Democratic Voter Guide” have been mailed to homes across East County. But Democratic Party officials warn that the mailers are deceptive – touting Republican candidates, not Democrats endorsed by the party. In the...
Meet the candidates for Chula Vista mayor
For the first time in nearly a decade, Chula Vista will soon have a new mayor. Two candidates are vying for the seat.
Voiceof San Diego
Fletcher: CARE Court Won’t Be Homelessness Panacea
Some Californians quickly deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push to create a court system to more easily compel care for people with serious mental illnesses as a potential gamechanger to reducing homelessness in the state. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, isn’t in that camp. “CARE...
KPBS
Election 2022: Chula Vista Mayor's Race
Quiz: Where do they stand on issues that matter to you?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan
San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
kusi.com
Judge allows for fifth placement of an SVP into Jacumba, Supervisor Anderson dismayed
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Honorable Judge David M. Gill of the Superior Court effectively placed the sexually violent predator William Stafford into a home in Jacumba. The placement recommendation that the judge approved will place the fifth active SVP in Jacumba, a community that now has one SVP for every 108 residents.
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
What San Diego says about California
“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
kusi.com
Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict
A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.
65% of Southern Californians afraid to visit Tijuana, tourism officials say
According to Baja California tourism officials and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, 65% of Southern California residents, especially white Americans, haven't been to Tijuana in the last 15 years out of fear something might happen to them.
KPBS
San Diego military personnel get increased housing allowance, but will it be enough?
Devon Hicks retired from the Navy after serving for over two decades. He works in San Diego, where his wife still serves in the military. They used to live in Murrieta in Riverside County with their large family. His commute was more than an hour, so they looked into moving to San Diego to be closer to work.
kusi.com
San Diego Unified test scores decline, district officials blame pandemic
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced Monday. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic...
kusi.com
Wall of Freedom Unveiling Ceremony in Solana Beach
SALONA BEACH (KUSI) -The Spirit of Liberty Foundation has installed “Wall of Freedom” which includes the American Flag with the flags of the six branches of our military services. The unveiling ceremony was Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live on location to showcase the...
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
kusi.com
City of Del Mar receives $300 million of state money to move train tracks
DEL MAR (CNS) – California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins joined local, state and federal leaders Wednesday in Del Mar to discuss the $300 million state investment for the realignment of the LOSSAN rail corridor. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service —...
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego County Swim Instructor in Court to Face Child-Molesting Charges
A 19-year-old swim instructor who faces multiple counts of child molestation involving two alleged victims in two different places was in court Wednesday, where the prosecution argued to combine the two cases. In the first case, Nicholas Piazza is charged with one count of committing a lewd act upon a...
San Diego weekly Reader
El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard
Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
