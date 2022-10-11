ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Social media reacts to epic Yordan Alvarez walk-off home run vs. Mariners

By John Healy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVGXe_0iV98MFV00

We have our first walk-off of the 2022 postseason, courtesy of Yordan Alvarez.

The Houston Astros slugger completed a Game 1 comeback by crushing a ball deep into the right field seats at Minute Maid Park for a walk-off, three-run home run to give Houston an 8-7 victory and 1-0 ALDS lead.

The walk-off blast came with the Astros down to their final out, marking just the second time in MLB history a player hit a walk-off home run down to its final out in the game, joining Dodgers’ Kirk Gibson as the only other one.

The Mariners had led all game, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning on Justin Verlander and were up 7-3 heading into the eighth inning.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth to pull within 7-5. In the ninth, David Hensley was hit by a pitch with one out by Paul Sewald, who came back to strikeout Jose Altuve before allowing a two-out single to Jeremy Pena.

Mariners manager Scott Servais called on left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray to face Alvarez, who drilled an 0-1 sinker 116.7 mph off the bat to give the Astros the win.

Naturally, fans and media on Twitter loved the dramatic ending.

Of course, there are a lot of fans who do not like the Astros who reacted quite differently to. It.

