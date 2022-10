Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois (5-1, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network) Series record: Minnesota leads, 40-31-3. The Illini are ranked for the first time since 2011 after a 9-6 win over Iowa, but lost quarterback Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury and his status wasn't known midweek. The Golden Gophers are expected to have star running back Mo Ibrahim return from an ankle injury of his own in a battle that could factor heavily into the Big Ten West race. Illinois coach Bret Bielema has never lost to Minnesota in eight career meetings. He said the Gophers are a better football team, probably than last season, when the Illini won 14-6 in Minneapolis.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO