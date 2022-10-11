FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The board of education was set to vote on the demolition of Flint central and Whittier tonight but postponed it until the next board meeting. Flint Central and Whittier have long been apart of the community. Flint Central High School was built in 1923 and was the city’s oldest school. Whittier middle school was built next door in 1924. Both schools closed in 2009 due to budget cuts and low enrollment. The schools have remained vacant and have even began to deteriorate. While some say the buildings are an eye sore, others want the district to preserve its history.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO