Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
Flint awarded new federal grant to fight crime
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits. “I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint,...
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
Saginaw County looking to fill Medical Examiner Investigator openings
Saginaw Arson Watch prepares for Halloween
Decision to tear down Flint Central and Whittier postponed
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The board of education was set to vote on the demolition of Flint central and Whittier tonight but postponed it until the next board meeting. Flint Central and Whittier have long been apart of the community. Flint Central High School was built in 1923 and was the city’s oldest school. Whittier middle school was built next door in 1924. Both schools closed in 2009 due to budget cuts and low enrollment. The schools have remained vacant and have even began to deteriorate. While some say the buildings are an eye sore, others want the district to preserve its history.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Oct. 12th
Judge on ballot despite upcoming retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge will remain on the November ballot despite his upcoming retirement. Judge Joseph Farah announced his retirement earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Following the allegations, Farah was relieved from his in-person docket. Shortly after, he announced...
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game
Saginaw native releases new music
House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township
Swan Valley Learning Center needs director to stay open beyond October
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Lonnie Kubik wiped away tears as she worried about families who may lose childcare soon. Kubik is the assistant director at the Swan Valley Learning Center (SVLC). “It would be devastating for sure,” Kubik said. Swan Valley Schools Superintendent Mat Mcrae said the State...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. The resignation is effective 90 days from Thursday, which is Jan. 11, 2023. “It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students. faculty,...
House torn down following overnight fire
Swan Creek Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 2300 block of S. Graham Rd. The fire was called in at 12:09 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chesaning Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire. According to the Tri-Township Fire Chief, the house sustained substantial...
Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
Home Ice: New history of hockey exhibit at Castle Museum
Swan Valley Learning Center looking for director
Flint City Council approves marijuana ordinance
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The bird flu has been detected in a non-commercial poultry backyard flock in Genesee County. This is the first detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Genesee County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “New detections of HPAI are...
