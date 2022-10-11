ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Man convicted in 2020 shooting outside local bar

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a jury returned a guilty verdict against a Flint man related to the 2020 shooting death of another man outside a local bar. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting and killing 33-year-old Tristan Andre...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint awarded new federal grant to fight crime

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Lottie Ferguson is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Flint. She’s thrilled more federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of the effort to fight violent crime within city limits. “I am happy to tell you that the City of Flint,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Saginaw Arson Watch prepares for Halloween

Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Merrill High School's football program is scrambling to find an opponent for this week's homecoming game. TV5 evening news update: Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: 4 hours...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Decision to tear down Flint Central and Whittier postponed

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The board of education was set to vote on the demolition of Flint central and Whittier tonight but postponed it until the next board meeting. Flint Central and Whittier have long been apart of the community. Flint Central High School was built in 1923 and was the city’s oldest school. Whittier middle school was built next door in 1924. Both schools closed in 2009 due to budget cuts and low enrollment. The schools have remained vacant and have even began to deteriorate. While some say the buildings are an eye sore, others want the district to preserve its history.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Oct. 12th

Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Judge on ballot despite upcoming retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge will remain on the November ballot despite his upcoming retirement. Judge Joseph Farah announced his retirement earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Following the allegations, Farah was relieved from his in-person docket. Shortly after, he announced...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Kits#Sexual Assault#Serial Rapist#Violent Crime#The Justice Department#Flint Police Sgt
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11

TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game

Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
MERRILL, MI
WNEM

Saginaw native releases new music

Customer Speaks Out About Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. TV5 talks with a mid-Michigan woman who is a national cornhole champion. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 13th. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here are the top...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township

The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History's new exhibit looks at five decades of hockey in Saginaw. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime. TV5 evening weather update: Friday, Oct....
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WNEM

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. The resignation is effective 90 days from Thursday, which is Jan. 11, 2023. “It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students. faculty,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

House torn down following overnight fire

Swan Creek Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 2300 block of S. Graham Rd. The fire was called in at 12:09 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chesaning Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire. According to the Tri-Township Fire Chief, the house sustained substantial...
CHESANING, MI
WNEM

Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
SANFORD, MI
WNEM

Home Ice: New history of hockey exhibit at Castle Museum

Here are the top stories we're following today. Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Swan Valley Learning Center looking for director

We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Flint City Council approves marijuana ordinance

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The bird flu has been detected in a non-commercial poultry backyard flock in Genesee County. This is the first detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Genesee County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “New detections of HPAI are...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy