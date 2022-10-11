Read full article on original website
Following Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Exit News, Megyn Kelly Fires Shots At The Host: ‘He Was A Ratings Killer’
Megyn Kelly shared some brutally honest thoughts on The Daily Show's Trevor on the heels of the news that he's leaving the program.
As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit
“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
iheart.com
Trevor Noah Chooses “Daily Show” Exit Date
It’s official… Trevor Noah is leaving the “Daily Show” in December. Noah's final appearance hosting the show will be on December 8th. Comedy Central will place the show on a break following Noah's exit, with the network calling it a "reinvention" when it is brought back on January 17th.
‘The Daily Show’ to “Embark On a Reinvention” After Trevor Noah Exits in December
Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show before the year’s end. The host, who first revealed he was ending his seven-year tenure on the late night series last month, will officially step away from the role on Thursday, Dec. 8, Deadline reports. The news come after Noah revealed to...
AOL Corp
Nikki Finke, Journalist and Founder of Deadline, Dies at 68
Legendary journalist Nikki Finke has died at 68. Deadline, the entertainment industry trade website Finke founded in 2006, reported the news of her death, saying she died on Oct. 9 after “a prolonged illness.”. Finke was known for her biting takes on pop culture and the entertainment industry. As...
Pat Sajak of 'Wheel of Fortune' Has Been Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Although long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's tenure as a game show host is winding down, he recently made headlines for reasons outside of his job occupation. Pat was photographed with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, sparking a wave of outrage on Twitter. What are Pat's political views? And is...
Whoopi Goldberg Snaps on ‘The View’ Over Radio Host Dana Loesch Calling Women Who Have Abortions “Skanks”: “How Dare You”
Whoopi Goldberg was seething on this morning’s episode of The View over comments from conservative radio host Dana Loesch in response to Herschel Walker’s abortion scandal. After The Daily Beast reported that Walker — who has claimed to be staunchly pro-life — paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, Loesch lashed out on her radio show, using language that didn’t sit right with Goldberg. “I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate,” Loesch said in a clip played on The View. She added, “If The Daily Beast story is true, you’re telling me Walker used his money to...
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'
Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Vanna White Explains How She Keeps 'Wheel of Fortune' Role From Becoming 'Monotonous'
After 40 years at the same job, it may be a surprise to hear that Vanna White still finds her job exciting. Whereas many people may find the now ritualistic routine monotonous (or dare we say boring), White admitted to keeping a few tricks up her sleeve that makes every day on set feel special.
Watch Snoop Dogg Embarrassingly Miss a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle He Should Have Known (Exclusive)
The wheel is ready. Pat and Vanna are ready. But do the celebrities know what they've signed up for? We will soon find out when season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on Sunday, Sept. 25. The season premiere features Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass playing for...
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
NFL・
After Kanye's Antisemitic Posts, Trainer Cuts Ties, Says Star Is Not Well
Harley Pasternak, a friend West mentioned during his sit-down with Tucker Carlson, broke his silence to Newsweek after the artist's latest remarks.
WTVQ
Kentucky comedian who had beer thrown at her by heckler gets response from Jimmy Kimmel
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ariel Elias was performing at a comedy club in New Jersey when someone in the audience threw a beer at her — and her response to the heckler caught Jimmy Kimmel’s attention and plenty of praise. Ariel, a Kentuckian and comedian living in...
cheddar.com
Rob Schneider Talks 'Daddy Daughter Trip,' Apologizes For 'SNL' Criticism
Actor Rob Schneider joins Trending to discuss working alongside family on his new film, 'Daddy Daughter Trip.' Schneider serves as the movie's star and director, and his co-lead is his real-life daughter, Miranda Scarlett Schneider. The comedian also issues an apology for his recent criticism of 'Saturday Night Live,' and shares his thoughts on Lorne Michael's plans for the show's 50th anniversary.
Kelly Ripa Recalls “Out-of-Body Experience” Discovering Regis Philbin Was Quitting ‘Live’ While On Air
Kelly Ripa was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Regis Philbin announced he was leaving Live back in 2011. The former talk show host, who died in 2020, had been hosting the show since the early 1980s, so when he told the world he was retiring on-air, Ripa remembered it as an “out-of-body experience.”
Jimmy Kimmel opens up about why he can’t quit his late night series
Jimmy Kimmel has explained why it’s hard for him to quit his long-running late-night show. Currently, in its 20th season, Kimmel has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 19 years, interviewing a slew of celebrities and commenting on current events. Last year, Kimmel told The Howard Stern Show that he...
