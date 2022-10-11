ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit

“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Trevor Noah Chooses “Daily Show” Exit Date

It’s official… Trevor Noah is leaving the “Daily Show” in December. Noah's final appearance hosting the show will be on December 8th. Comedy Central will place the show on a break following Noah's exit, with the network calling it a "reinvention" when it is brought back on January 17th.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AOL Corp

Nikki Finke, Journalist and Founder of Deadline, Dies at 68

Legendary journalist Nikki Finke has died at 68. Deadline, the entertainment industry trade website Finke founded in 2006, reported the news of her death, saying she died on Oct. 9 after “a prolonged illness.”. Finke was known for her biting takes on pop culture and the entertainment industry. As...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Snaps on ‘The View’ Over Radio Host Dana Loesch Calling Women Who Have Abortions “Skanks”: “How Dare You”

Whoopi Goldberg was seething on this morning’s episode of The View over comments from conservative radio host Dana Loesch in response to Herschel Walker’s abortion scandal. After The Daily Beast reported that Walker — who has claimed to be staunchly pro-life — paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, Loesch lashed out on her radio show, using language that didn’t sit right with Goldberg. “I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate,” Loesch said in a clip played on The View. She added, “If The Daily Beast story is true, you’re telling me Walker used his money to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
James Corden
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marriages#Late Night#Athletic#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
cheddar.com

Rob Schneider Talks 'Daddy Daughter Trip,' Apologizes For 'SNL' Criticism

Actor Rob Schneider joins Trending to discuss working alongside family on his new film, 'Daddy Daughter Trip.' Schneider serves as the movie's star and director, and his co-lead is his real-life daughter, Miranda Scarlett Schneider. The comedian also issues an apology for his recent criticism of 'Saturday Night Live,' and shares his thoughts on Lorne Michael's plans for the show's 50th anniversary.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy