On Wednesday, Mississippi State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. met with the media following the Bulldogs' practice session. The topic, of course, was this weekend's big game at Kentucky. A Top-25 match-up will take place at Kroger Field. State has not won in Lexington since the 2014 season. The Wildcats have not earned a victory in Starkville since 2008, Coach Sylvester Croom's final season. Kentucky has protected their home turf well in the last three meetings with Mississippi State in their home venue.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO