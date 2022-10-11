Read full article on original website
What should the Bulldogs expect from Kentucky defensively?
On Wednesday, Mississippi State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. met with the media following the Bulldogs' practice session. The topic, of course, was this weekend's big game at Kentucky. A Top-25 match-up will take place at Kroger Field. State has not won in Lexington since the 2014 season. The Wildcats have not earned a victory in Starkville since 2008, Coach Sylvester Croom's final season. Kentucky has protected their home turf well in the last three meetings with Mississippi State in their home venue.
Know the Foe: No. 23 Kentucky
Three weeks, three wins for Mississippi State and the Bulldogs are creating buzz around the country since that loss to LSU. They have a chance to take another step on Saturday and become bowl eligible for the 13th-straight season. Who: No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. No. 23...
WATCH: Assistant Steve Spurrier Jr. expecting more from his position group
Concerning his position group, Mississippi State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. has witnessed several positive steps. Each week it seems that a different guy emerges depending on the game plan at hand. However, Spurrier believes there's a lot left to prove with his bunch. After Wednesday's practice session, he...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
Commercial Dispatch
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
wtva.com
No injuries in Starkville fire
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
Commercial Dispatch
4-County’s FASTnet installation going faster than planned
Installation of fiber broadband services in rural areas of nine counties, including Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee, is running a year ahead of schedule. 4-County Electric Power Association CEO Brian Clark provided updates Tuesday on its FASTnet broadband service to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center. Clark...
WLBT
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
deltadailynews.com
Three SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence ‘ridiculous’
(PHILADELPHIA) — Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city’s gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred...
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Man killed in weekend crash
A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
kicks96news.com
Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0. CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
WDSU
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
wtva.com
West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
kicks96news.com
First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
247Sports
