MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
motor1.com
BMW M decides against making three- or four-cylinder performance cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Road & Track
Watch the New Honda Civic Type R Come to Life at Its Japanese Factory
For the first time in more than a decade, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be built in Japan. The three previous generations of the track-focused hatch were built at the company’s U.K. manufacturing site, which went offline last summer. That makes the FL5 generation the first global market Type R to come out of its home country. Now, thanks to Planet Car News on YouTube, we all have a chance to take a peek inside the Yorii, Saitama, factory as cars come down the line.
topgear.com
A closer look - and hot lap - in the new Honda Civic Type R
The new Type R might look slicker than the last one, but it’s still a physics-defying hot hatch underneath. If the Civic Type R were a pop star, it would be Taylor Swift. Or possibly Harry Styles. Talented youngster grows up in the public eye, goes through changes, has a bit of an experimental/outrageous phase and then settles into a happy bout of maturity and broad appeal. There’s a comfortable self-referencing of things that have gone before remixed for a modern audience; Swift and Styles play with the music of the Sixties, the Type R with its level-headed back catalogue of reliable, accessible greats inspired – but not bound by – racing. Though I doubt Swift gets as specific as the Yoshio Nakamura and Shoichi Sano’s Honda RA272 of 1965 (the V12 racing car that delivered Honda’s first ever F1 win). Suffice to say, growing up is hard to do. Weird analogies are even harder.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Road & Track
Watch the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Hit the Dyno
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the most capable factory off-roaders that you can buy today. That won’t stop the aftermarket experts at Hennessey Performance from trying to find a bit more oomph hidden inside the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, however. The Texas-based tuners have just taken delivery of a Braptor, and we can finally get an idea of what sort of power this thing puts to the ground by way of a dyno test.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Convertible
Corvettes have always been about open motoring. The first generation was convertible only, and every generation since has offered a top-down version. The mid-engine C8 is no exception. But while previous Corvette convertibles offered a complete top-down experience, the C8 convertible offers only about a third more openness than the...
Road & Track
Replacing a GMC Hummer's Taillights Costs $6,100 in Parts Alone
The great thing about American trucks is that, generally speaking, even when they break it's not a big deal. They're built in such large volumes with such simple parts that most jobs can be done in an Autozone parking lot with off-the-shelf replacements. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the GMC Hummer. Because one owner just found out how much a tail light costs to replace and, well, yowch.
Top Speed
The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is The World’s Most Powerful Streetfighter
Expanding its M-badged range, BMW has taken the wraps off the new-for-2023 M 1000 R. Like its faired sibling, the M 1000 R is essentially a souped-up S 1000 R with loads of top-shelf components. However, the highlight here is the naked’s updated engine, which makes it the most powerful naked motorcycle on sale today.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Road & Track
Watch BMW's New 3.0 CSL Tribute Fly Through the Nürburgring
Nearly four months after making its first appearance on the road in Germany, BMW's new 3.0 CSL tribute car has been spotted yet again, this time on the Nürburgring. Automotive Mike on YouTube managed to film the camouflaged car going exceptionally quickly through some of the Green Hell's more challenging corners. BMW hasn't released any technical details on the car, though judging by the sound we're betting it'll use a version of the M4's S58 twin-turbo straight-six.
Road & Track
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Laps the Nürburgring Faster Than the Old GT2 RS
A wild aero package helps the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS develop more downforce than any production car ever before it, 1895 pounds at 177 mph. That's well into GT3 race-car territory, so it's no surprise that the new RS is fast. Real fast. Today, Porsche announced the 992 GT3 RS set a 6.44.848 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Road & Track
What Is Going on With German Tachometers?
For decades, the gauge cluster of a German car was a thing of functional beauty. Clean design placed an emphasis on legibility above all else. In recent years, however, the rise of LCD screens replacing traditional mechanical dials has allowed automakers to experiment. In their performance cars, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes have taken the opportunity to make baffling design choices with their gauge clusters.
Road & Track
Good Idea: Subaru Crosstrek WRX
Since 2014, North America has been deprived of the Subaru WRX hatch. That came as a result of Subaru spinning off the WRX into its own model line, rather than being a variant of the Impreza. Subaru sells an automatic-only WRX Wagon called the Levorg in various markets, but we (I) have a better idea—a Crosstrek WRX.
Digital Trends
How does Cyberpunk 2077 run in 2022? Benchmarks, DLSS 3, and ray tracing tested
Even two years after release, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games you can play. Developer CD Projekt Red is constantly updating it with new features and graphics settings as well, including settings like DLSS 3. We plugged back into Night City to see how well the game runs in 2022.
hypebeast.com
Flying Car Takes Off in Dubai
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng have just successfully launched a flying car in Dubai, showcasing a glimpse of what the future of travel in the city could look like. After successfully taking off on October 10 at Dubai Marina, the two-seated electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) is dubbed to...
AirPods Start at $89 As Part of a Surprise Apple Sale Online
Apple’s AirPods continue to be one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, with their signature stark-white design and consistently clear audio making the buds a must-have accessory for both music lovers and casual listeners alike. The AirPods Pro are now in their second incarnation, with the Apple AirPods Pro having been released this fall. That’s led to deep discounts on the previous AirPods models, as well as the older AirPods Max. Apple never offers discounts on its own website but we’ve found the cheapest prices for AirPods online on Amazon. Here’s where to find the best AirPods deals...
Road & Track
Helmut Marko Isn't Scared of the FIA
The FIA released its report on team compliance with the 2021 budget cap earlier this week. While the majority of teams made it through just fine, Aston Martin was noted for a procedural breach, while Red Bull was noted for both a procedural breach and a "minor" overspending violation. In this case, "minor" means 5 percent or less, which could be as much as $7 million. Y'know, pocket change.
Road & Track
Carroll Shelby's Personal Mustang GT500 Is for Sale
In the late 1960s, Ford's revised Mustang allowed room for a big-block under the hood. This being the late Sixties, the next logical move was for Ford and Shelby American to collaborate. They cooked up the GT500, a Mustang equipped with the 428 Cobra Jet. This GT500, built on the 1969 Mustang facelift, was unlike the celebrated lightweight pony car that sprung from Shelby's stables earlier. But the GT500 carried its own distinction as the last first-generation Mustang to wear a Shelby badge. That made these cars historically significant enough for Carroll Shelby to own at least two, one of which is crossing the auction block in January.
