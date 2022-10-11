Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
topgear.com
A closer look - and hot lap - in the new Honda Civic Type R
The new Type R might look slicker than the last one, but it’s still a physics-defying hot hatch underneath. If the Civic Type R were a pop star, it would be Taylor Swift. Or possibly Harry Styles. Talented youngster grows up in the public eye, goes through changes, has a bit of an experimental/outrageous phase and then settles into a happy bout of maturity and broad appeal. There’s a comfortable self-referencing of things that have gone before remixed for a modern audience; Swift and Styles play with the music of the Sixties, the Type R with its level-headed back catalogue of reliable, accessible greats inspired – but not bound by – racing. Though I doubt Swift gets as specific as the Yoshio Nakamura and Shoichi Sano’s Honda RA272 of 1965 (the V12 racing car that delivered Honda’s first ever F1 win). Suffice to say, growing up is hard to do. Weird analogies are even harder.
topgear.com
New BMW M2 revealed as a 454bhp rear-drive coupe
Straight-six, manual ‘box, rear-drive… and you’re all thinking the same thing, right?. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The new BMW M2 ticks off quite a few of M Division’s traditional performance car boxes....
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
insideevs.com
Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai
XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
msn.com
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
Many enjoy the idea of having a luxury sports car, but many can’t afford the hefty price tag. However, there could be hope that you can get that luxury sports car you always dreamed of for an affordable price. According to U.S. News, some of the best used luxury sports cars are all Porsche models. And they are under $30,000.
Road & Track
Watch the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Hit the Dyno
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the most capable factory off-roaders that you can buy today. That won’t stop the aftermarket experts at Hennessey Performance from trying to find a bit more oomph hidden inside the truck’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, however. The Texas-based tuners have just taken delivery of a Braptor, and we can finally get an idea of what sort of power this thing puts to the ground by way of a dyno test.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Road & Track
Replacing a GMC Hummer's Taillights Costs $6,100 in Parts Alone
The great thing about American trucks is that, generally speaking, even when they break it's not a big deal. They're built in such large volumes with such simple parts that most jobs can be done in an Autozone parking lot with off-the-shelf replacements. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the GMC Hummer. Because one owner just found out how much a tail light costs to replace and, well, yowch.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Teases ID. Buzz GTX, Long-Wheelbase Model
Volkswagen has released details about future variants of the ID. Buzz electric van, including the first teasers of the ID. Buzz GTX performance model and long-wheelbase variant, and a first look at the seven-seat layout of the short-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Volkswagen included these teasers not on its media website, but in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) for investors.
Watch the New BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Rip Around the Nürburgring
It's probably the best looking BMW we've seen in years.
insideevs.com
Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022
This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Corolla Sees Predictable Price Increases—But One Surprise Cut
While the big news in Corolla world for 2023 is the bonkers 300-hp turbocharged, stick-shift, all-wheel-drive GR Corolla hot hatch, the rest of the lineup receives minor revisions. Given how many, many more regular ol' Corolla sedans and hatchbacks will be sold than will niche GR Corollas, Toyota's changes to the 2023 models are, technically, of much wider consequence. And now we know how much those updated Corollas will cost.
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign
The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Road & Track
What Is Going on With German Tachometers?
For decades, the gauge cluster of a German car was a thing of functional beauty. Clean design placed an emphasis on legibility above all else. In recent years, however, the rise of LCD screens replacing traditional mechanical dials has allowed automakers to experiment. In their performance cars, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes have taken the opportunity to make baffling design choices with their gauge clusters.
Road & Track
Ford's Transit Trail Will Be for Van Lifers
If you want to build a VanLife rig, the Ford Transit is a pretty great starting platform. It's cheap, durable, and proven in the field, with a giant cargo area and an array of configurations to make custom builds easy. Now that it offers all-wheel drive, too, you can get a bit off the beaten path. But that model lacks the rugged appearance and tires offered on the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4, which Ford looks to be fixing with the upcoming Transit Trail.
