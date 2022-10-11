The new Type R might look slicker than the last one, but it’s still a physics-defying hot hatch underneath. If the Civic Type R were a pop star, it would be Taylor Swift. Or possibly Harry Styles. Talented youngster grows up in the public eye, goes through changes, has a bit of an experimental/outrageous phase and then settles into a happy bout of maturity and broad appeal. There’s a comfortable self-referencing of things that have gone before remixed for a modern audience; Swift and Styles play with the music of the Sixties, the Type R with its level-headed back catalogue of reliable, accessible greats inspired – but not bound by – racing. Though I doubt Swift gets as specific as the Yoshio Nakamura and Shoichi Sano’s Honda RA272 of 1965 (the V12 racing car that delivered Honda’s first ever F1 win). Suffice to say, growing up is hard to do. Weird analogies are even harder.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO