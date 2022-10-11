ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Federal official sees mass timber future as 'very promising'

Sub-Cabinet secretary speaks with group awarded $41.4 million toward proposed plant at Port of Portland.A Biden administration official says Oregon's mass-timber project, and 20 others around the nation, will go beyond current economic needs to stimulate the nation's emerging industries and develop a future workforce. Alejandra Castillo, assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, spoke to participants in the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition and toured the site proposed by the Port of Portland for a production center. Mass timber is composed of layers of wood held together by glue or other means and is pressed together to form a strong...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Regenerative Rising Announces New Executive Director, Nisha Mary Poulose

LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005994/en/ Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARITIES
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
worldcoffeeportal.com

Waste reduction a key sustainability concern for US operators

Starbucks is working towards enabling customers across the US to use their own reusable cup for every visit by the end of 2023 | Photo credit: Starbucks. US coffee chains are refocusing efforts to reduce cup and packaging waste after many paused sustainability initiatives during the pandemic. World Coffee Portal's...
ENVIRONMENT
getnews.info

Industry disruptor BC Import Export LLC revs up efforts to help companies in building strategic relationships globally

With ambitious Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic at the company helm, BC Import Export continues to help companies reduce their cost by up to 70% while increasing their sales and negotiating key partnerships in different countries. The young Croatian entrepreneur Benjamin Cosic, the man behind the exciting startup firm BC Import...
BUSINESS
satnews.com

Solestial’s oversubscribed seed round is led by Airbus Ventures

Solestial, Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million equity financing led by Airbus Ventures — this round was joined by AEI HorizonX, GPVC, Stellar Ventures, Industrious Ventures, and others. Solestial’s solar panels can be produced at scale using automated production...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Sierra Space Ventures: Enabling the In-Space Breakthroughs of Tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the creation of Sierra Space Ventures, which will open the possibilities of space to the innovators of tomorrow. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005065/en/ Sierra Space Chief Strategy & Development Officer Matthew Mejía will oversee company’s new venture capital division, Sierra Space Ventures. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
satnews.com

Developed to—among other goals—track illegal maritime activities, Horizon Technologies’ Amber™ UK smallsat launch is upcoming

Horizon Technologies, a British maritime intelligence company that developed innovative detection technology that equips governments to fight illegal maritime activity, is set to make history as it prepares for a momentous UK launch from Spaceport Cornwall. Horizon Technologies’ first Amber™ cubesat will be launched from Virgin Orbit’s 747 named Cosmic...
WORLD
agritechtomorrow.com

Evolving Labor Trends Turn Mushroom Farming Into Lucrative (and Attainable) Option

FarmBox Foods makes starting a career in farming accessible for anyone. Nearly everyone has heard about recent workplace trends said to have arisen from the pandemic, like "quiet quitting," when in fact people have been re-assessing their priorities and career choices for years in an effort to strike a more equitable work-life balance.
AGRICULTURE
food-safety.com

Industry Handbook for Safe Processing of Nuts: An Ever-Evolving Resource to Meet the Needs of a Complex Industry

It can be mind-boggling to think about the changes that have taken place in standards, equipment, tools, research, technology, and training in the food industry during just the past decade, let alone since 1939 when the Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA) was founded. To help our members and the nut industry as a whole continue to adapt and innovate, PTNPA conducts an annual Technical Forum focused on today's most pressing challenges, expectations, and potential solutions. It includes everything from supply chain disruptions—which can occur anywhere along the path of growing, processing, testing, packaging, storing, and shipping—and geopolitical influence on import and export markets to ingredient shortages, labeling accuracy, allergen management, and even the security of food facilities. To put it mildly, it is a complex system.
AGRICULTURE
futurumresearch.com

Connected Intelligent Edge Delivering Business Value Today – The Six Five Summit Sessions

Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Connected Intelligent Edge Spotlight Keynote with Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Products, & Solution Engineering, T-Mobile for Business. Join Mishka & Moor Insights & Strategy Principle analyst Will Townsend for an informative overview of the intelligent edge. Gain insights on how organizations are utilizing 5G connectivity to deliver business outcomes that provide their business a competitive advantage today and how they are leveraging new technologies to position their business for long-term success.
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

New Technology Is Key Step Toward Big Gains in Plastics Recycling

Scientists have taken a key step toward greatly expanding the range of plastics that can be recycled. The study, which was led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and includes an Oregon State University (OSU) College of Engineering faculty member, will be published today (October 13) in the journal Science.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Hyosung Advanced Materials Obtains ISCC PLUS Certification

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. (Hyosung Advanced Materials) (KRX: 298050) has obtained the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS, a global sustainability certification program for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005416/en/ Hyosung Advanced Materials has obtained the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
nativenewsonline.net

Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Crosses $1B Funding Threshold

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program has issued more than $1.35 billion in funding, according to a National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announcement Wednesday. The latest round of funding awarded $602 million to 23 tribal projects, the largest single distribution yet from the program’s $1.98 billion pool of funding.
POLITICS
worldcoffeeportal.com

KeepCup launches first fully sealed cup as sustainable product demand soars

KeepCup Helix, a new twist on reuse | Photo credit: KeepCup. KeepCup is offering 10% off B2B orders placed before the end of October, 2022. The meteoric rise of reusable cups took a downturn during the pandemic. But as consumer demand for sustainable products surges, KeepCup is once again helping coffee shops embrace reuse and inspire positive change.
FOOD & DRINKS
salestechstar.com

Adyen Brings Unified Commerce Offering and Local Acquiring to Mexico

The company’s single platform facilitates stronger customer experiences, insights, and engagement. Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that it is launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico. Bolstered by the company’s recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in the country, Adyen can now maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for transactions occurring in-person and online. Engineered to consolidate data across all sales channels, unified commerce enables businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their consumers in a single overview. The extension of Adyen’s unified commerce offering and local acquiring capabilities in Mexico underlines the business’ commitment to growing its activities in the region.
TECHNOLOGY

