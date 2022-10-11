ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

PAB holding emergency meeting

Rochester, N.Y. — Funded with taxpayer money and riddled with dysfunction, the city's Police Accountability Board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday night amid serious allegations and recent terminations that have left the community to wonder what the future holds for the board. City Council President Miguel Melendez held...
13 WHAM

PAB calls for NY attorney general to investigate suspended executive director

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate suspended Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. Dwyer Reynolds has been under investigation by a City Council-appointed agency since he was suspended over human resources related complaints in May. Wednesday, Acting Manager...
wxxinews.org

Former Franklin teacher files legal action against city school district

A former Franklin Upper School teacher is taking legal action against the school, the Rochester City School District, and a student’s family after an alleged assault last year. Teacher Corrine Mundorff is seeking to recover “money damages” after she says a student physically and sexually assaulted her last October....
13 WHAM

Calling hours held for slain retired officer

Rochester, N.Y. — Family, friends and colleagues gathered Tuesday evening to remember a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker, 50, was shot and killed Sept. 25 on Jefferson Avenue. Police continue to search for Booker's killer. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday.
13 WHAM

Eviction rally calls for improved living conditions in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A call for change for living conditions for tenants here in Rochester. People gathering calling on elected officials to enforce laws that will force landlords to improve conditions for renters in the city. When us tenants call code enforcement, a landlord instead of doing their job,...
13 WHAM

Teacher, student testify about interactions with accused former principal

Rochester, N.Y. — New allegations surfaces as testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. Jurors heard from a Northwood Elementary School teacher who testified about an interaction she said she observed between Ashton and...
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities

The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
13 WHAM

Testimony resumes in Ashton trial

Rochester, N.Y. — New testimony Tuesday revealed more disturbing allegations against Kirk Ashton, the former principal in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17 years at Northwood Elementary School. Jurors heard testimony that Ashton once disrupted a state-mandated lesson intended to educate...
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more drug drop offs at police departments?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about disposing of drugs. This has to do with an overall mission to save lives by keeping unwanted or expired medication out of the wrong hands. The DEA’s national drug take-back day is later in October. You may have...
WHEC TV-10

Retired officer Booker was laid to rest on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family, Friends, and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Booker’s funeral was on Wednesday at The Father’s House in Chili. He was buried at Grove Place Cemetery and calling hours were on Tuesday at Ark Of Jesus Ministries.
News 8 WROC

‘She’s my hero:’ RCSD ‘Families in Transition’ program building critical connections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s ‘Families in Transition’ program recently received its first of three rounds of grant funding from the state to support students facing homelessness. The program is run via the federal 1987 McKinney-Vento act, ensuring all students facing homelessness have their educational needs met. 30 Hart Street in Rochester […]
13 WHAM

Firefighters, village leaders at odds over ambulance plan in Hilton

Hilton, N.Y. — Fire department leaders are criticizing a plan from village leaders to stop housing an advance life support ambulance at the Hilton Fire Department. The village said the move would save taxpayers money in the long run while still providing ambulance service, but the fire chief said it's a bad idea.
HILTON, NY

