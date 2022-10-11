Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Senior PAB staff member claims he was fired after reporting manager for being intoxicated
Mike Higgins said he was fired last Friday from his position as Chief of Policy & Oversight at the Police Accountability Board. Higgins said he was not given a reason for his firing but days prior, he said he reported his concerns that acting manager Duwaine Bascoe had been intoxicated during an October 3 staff meeting. He was fired by Bascoe on October 7.
PAB holding emergency meeting
Rochester, N.Y. — Funded with taxpayer money and riddled with dysfunction, the city's Police Accountability Board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday night amid serious allegations and recent terminations that have left the community to wonder what the future holds for the board. City Council President Miguel Melendez held...
PAB calls for NY attorney general to investigate suspended executive director
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate suspended Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. Dwyer Reynolds has been under investigation by a City Council-appointed agency since he was suspended over human resources related complaints in May. Wednesday, Acting Manager...
Bob Duffy private letter expresses concern over Rochester public safety
The private letter was sent to New York State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul.
Former Franklin teacher files legal action against city school district
A former Franklin Upper School teacher is taking legal action against the school, the Rochester City School District, and a student’s family after an alleged assault last year. Teacher Corrine Mundorff is seeking to recover “money damages” after she says a student physically and sexually assaulted her last October....
Calling hours held for slain retired officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Family, friends and colleagues gathered Tuesday evening to remember a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker, 50, was shot and killed Sept. 25 on Jefferson Avenue. Police continue to search for Booker's killer. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday.
Eviction rally calls for improved living conditions in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A call for change for living conditions for tenants here in Rochester. People gathering calling on elected officials to enforce laws that will force landlords to improve conditions for renters in the city. When us tenants call code enforcement, a landlord instead of doing their job,...
Teacher, student testify about interactions with accused former principal
Rochester, N.Y. — New allegations surfaces as testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. Jurors heard from a Northwood Elementary School teacher who testified about an interaction she said she observed between Ashton and...
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
No ‘admission of liability’ in $12M Daniel Prude settlement
The settlement comes after an alleged cover-up of the officer bodycam footage, the release of the footage in September 2020, and weeks of protest.
‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
Joan Roby-Davison has lived in the 14621 zip code area for decades. It's an area she says is also dealing with several abandoned homes.
Testimony resumes in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — New testimony Tuesday revealed more disturbing allegations against Kirk Ashton, the former principal in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his 17 years at Northwood Elementary School. Jurors heard testimony that Ashton once disrupted a state-mandated lesson intended to educate...
Webster race could tip the balance of power in Monroe County Legislature
"If this seat was ever going to go blue, now the time is just right given what's going on in national politics," he said.
Former Niagara County Court Judge Matthew Murphy passes away at age 70
Former Niagara County Court Judge Matthew Murphy passed away Monday at the age of 70 after a short illness.
Good Question: No more drug drop offs at police departments?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about disposing of drugs. This has to do with an overall mission to save lives by keeping unwanted or expired medication out of the wrong hands. The DEA’s national drug take-back day is later in October. You may have...
Retired officer Booker was laid to rest on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family, Friends, and fellow officers said their final goodbyes to retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. Booker’s funeral was on Wednesday at The Father’s House in Chili. He was buried at Grove Place Cemetery and calling hours were on Tuesday at Ark Of Jesus Ministries.
‘She’s my hero:’ RCSD ‘Families in Transition’ program building critical connections
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District’s ‘Families in Transition’ program recently received its first of three rounds of grant funding from the state to support students facing homelessness. The program is run via the federal 1987 McKinney-Vento act, ensuring all students facing homelessness have their educational needs met. 30 Hart Street in Rochester […]
Rochester man indicted in connection to bank robbery on Long Pond Rd.
Mancuso had just been released from federal probation after being convicted of robbing four banks between 2012 and 2014.
Rochester police searching for man in connection to toddler shooting
Authorities say the male in question may have information regarding the shooting.
Firefighters, village leaders at odds over ambulance plan in Hilton
Hilton, N.Y. — Fire department leaders are criticizing a plan from village leaders to stop housing an advance life support ambulance at the Hilton Fire Department. The village said the move would save taxpayers money in the long run while still providing ambulance service, but the fire chief said it's a bad idea.
