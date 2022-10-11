Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:
3-3-5-7
(three, three, five, seven)
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:
3-3-5-7
(three, three, five, seven)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0