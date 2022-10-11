Read full article on original website
IGN
Overwatch Players Discover Game-Breaking That Turns Off Their PC; Console Players Claim Lack of Aim Assist Against PC Opponents
Overwatch 2 developers Blizzard have announced that they have been notified about a game-breaking bug in the hero shooter title that shuts down or restarts PCs of users during play. The issue has been present in-game ever since the title launched on October 4. Several players have posted about their...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 post-launch dev blog details new map rotation, upcoming balance changes
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment has published a blog post examining insights from the game’s first live week. The blog contains details on several different components of the game, from hero balance to a new map rotation system and a myriad of bug fixes made over the first week of the game. More changes will be made when the next major patch is released, which will be on Oct. 25. But Blizzard is keeping an eye on plenty of metrics between now and then.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
How to Transfer Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty is the next battleground in the console wars—and Sony is worried it’s losing
In an era where the console wars seemed to be a thing of the past, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has reignited the eternal debate between PlayStation and Xbox on a ground familiar to battles: Call of Duty. The first-person shooter is one of the biggest franchises in...
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Servers Down, Blizzard Responds
Overwatch 2 players seem to be dealing with a new set of server issues at the moment, preventing them from accessing the game. It's unclear exactly how widespread the problem is, but Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged that it is aware of problems facing the game. The company's customer support Twitter account posted a vague Tweet about "certain game content." However, many fans have confirmed that these problems are preventing them from accessing Overwatch 2 in any capacity.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
How to Accept a Friend Request on Overwatch 2
In order to play with friends in Overwatch 2, it helps to know how to accept a friend request. Playing Overwatch 2 with friends is arguably one of the better ways to enjoy the game. Now that Blizzard have made the team shooter free-to-play, more people have been inspired to give it a shot and join their friends in action. But before you start jumping into matches, you'll need to know how to make and accept friend requests in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
dotesports.com
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3
VALORANT Episode Five, Act Three doesn’t just come with the excitement of a new agent in water-bending controller Harbor, it also features a new battle pass to grind out while you climb the ranks. Like with previous battle passes, VALORANT players can purchase the premium pass to unlock the...
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
dotesports.com
How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
dotesports.com
How do endorsements work in Overwatch 2?
One of the best features to come out of necessity in the original Overwatch game was the inclusion of the endorsement system. When frustrations in a match boil over, toxicity easily arrives. But the use of endorsements is a counter to that, and they’re thankfully present in Overwatch 2 as well.
Centre Daily
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
dotesports.com
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
Polygon
Modern Warfare 2’s phone number requirement isn’t the same as Overwatch 2’s
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require PC players to use the same SMS text message verification process that frustrated Overwatch 2’s launch for many, but with an important exception: Any existing Call of Duty: Warzone players who have already verified their accounts won’t be required to give a real, text-enabled phone number to play Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
Pudge, Marci, and Nyx dominated Dota 2’s TI11 Last Chance Qualifiers
Though Valve tries its best to balance all the heroes, some end up being clear winners of certain patches. Teams competing in Dota 2’s The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers had quite a few drafts and strategies in their disposal, but some heroes were just on top of the win rate charts like Pudge, Marci, and Nyx Assassin.
