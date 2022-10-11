ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

 1 day ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Keno” game were:

02-03-08-16-18-26-28-31-33-34-38-44-47-49-58-63-66-72-73-76-78-80

(two, three, eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)

