Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

8-6-8-2

(eight, six, eight, two)

1 killed when Tennessee storms knock tree down on vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman has died after storms in Tennessee knocked down a tree that landed on the car she was driving. A Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report says 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Massachusetts died after the incident Wednesday in Williamson County. Belmont University President Greg Jones says Flaherty was a first-year law student at the Nashville school after completing a bachelor’s degree in social work there in May. “We are all devastated by today’s news, and we have reached out to her family, faculty and classmates to offer our support and deepest condolences,” Jones said. “In addition, support services and resources are being made available for our campus community.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
Beshear seeks details on marijuana possession convictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he’s asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions as he considers President Joe Biden’s request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. The governor said he’s seeking details from the state Administrative Office of the Courts on how many Kentuckians could be eligible for state pardons for marijuana possession-only convictions. “Having a misdemeanor on your record isn’t a small thing,” Beshear said at his weekly news conference. “We want to know how many people this would apply to. So we’ve asked AOC ... to get us that information.” The request comes as Beshear continues weighing his options on another marijuana-related topic — what executive actions he might be able to take regarding access to medical marijuana in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution. Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama’s Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe...
ALABAMA STATE
Mississippi judge blocks private schools' tax-funded grants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge on Thursday blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block the program, arguing that the funding gives private schools a competitive advantage over public schools. The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.” “Any appropriation of public funds to be received by private schools adversely affects schools and their students,” Martin wrote. “Taxpayer funding for education is finite.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tennessee secretary of state takes plea deal in DUI case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has taken a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after leaving a bar in June. In a statement, Hargett said he offered a best interest plea in the case on Thursday, which amounts to pleading guilty while maintaining innocence. The Republican said his attorney believes he had a “strong case” to argue, but Hargett said he wanted to “accept responsibility for my actions and move forward and to focus on how God can use me to make something positive from this difficult time.” “It is wrong to drive any vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and rest assured this is a mistake I will never make again,” Hargett said. The plea deal includes a $350 fine, a DUI school requirement, and having his driver’s license restricted for a year, news outlets reported.
TENNESSEE STATE
Members of Nevada senate candidate's family endorse opponent

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a quality that she will take forward in representation of our home state for six more years across the halls of Congress,” the letter states. The letter, first obtained by The Nevada Independent, does not mention Laxalt by name. Instead, it talks of Cortez Masto’s understanding of “the daily realities of dogged hard work” and mentions her experience in public education as well as her commitment to law enforcement.
NEVADA STATE
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County District Court judge on Thursday dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The case was dismissed mainly on technicalities. Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker said the ACLU did not provide a recording or transcript of the publicly available Nye County Board of Commissioners meeting referenced in the organization’s petition. The judge said it was unreasonable for the court to access the video and watch a 7-hour, 23-minute video to find a presentation on the plan. She also said there was no certificate of service in the file that indicated the respondents were served with an emergency petition. The ACLU will file a new petition Friday in the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to block hand-counting, executive director Athar Haseebullah said. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said. McMillan is survived by his mother, Katrina Mateen. She told WLOX-TV that when she arrived at the store after her son was shot, officers handcuffed her and walked her across the street. Gulfport police said in a news release that the shooting occurred after they responded to a 911 call about several minors waving guns at other motorists. Officers pulled the minors over in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store.
GULFPORT, MS
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Iván Santell-Velázquez pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in July as part of a plea agreement. A judge on Wednesday ordered him to serve 13 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Santell-Velázquez also was accused of breaking into multiple university email accounts and of targeting 15 women from 2019 to 2021. Authorities said Santell-Vázquez sent the nude images to other people who then published them online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights. Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari, surrounded by other lawmakers and red T-shirt-clad Moms Demand Action supporters, said the new measure will bar permit holders from carrying in schools, polling places, bars, restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, airports, casinos and child care facilities. It also sets up a new requirement that permit holders carry insurance to protect against accidental discharge, coverage that Scutari said is already available in insurance marketplaces. The bill increases permitting, though the exact amount wasn’t immediately clear. The funds will be put toward compensation for crime victims under the legislation. The measure also calls for permit holders to undergo gun safety training and would set up a vetting process that requires non-family references to vouch for applicants. It would disqualify applicants with past violations of restraining orders and other “character of temperament” concerns, though just how those issues would be defined wasn’t immediately clear.
POLITICS
California kidnapping, slaying suspect pleads not guilty

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Salgado, 48, entered his not-guilty plea Thursday morning, KFSN reported. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains in jail on no bail. Douglas Foster, Salgado’s court-appointed attorney, declined to comment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
