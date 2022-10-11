Read full article on original website
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
brooklynvegan.com
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Busta Rhymes & guests brought NY rap classics on tour (pics, videos)
The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas just wrapped up their N.Y. State of Mind Tour with special guest Busta Rhymes at San Diego's Petco Park on 10/6, a show that was added after the tour had already kicked off. It happened right after the one at LA's Hollywood Bowl on 10/4, which was especially epic, with Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Jadakiss, and Redman coming on stage during Wu-Tang's set. (Redman also came out at the hometown-area Newark show too.) Here's an excerpt of Rolling Stone's review of the Newark show:
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
Another streamer said she dislocated her kneecap after tumbling into the same foam pit.
Barrio Logan lands on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world's coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
KPBS
San Diego voted 8th best taco city in America (yes, you read that right)
San Diego has long stood tall as one of the premier taco cities in the United States. A recent survey of “best Taco cities in America” however, had San Diego as number eight on the list — losing out to number one ranked Austin, Texas. In fact,...
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
homestratosphere.com
Sandra Bullock 91-Acre San Diego Compound (Listed for $6 Million)
Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2010, actress Sandra Bullock has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, including comedies, dramas and action thrillers. Dubbed “America’s sweetheart,” the versatile brunette has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took home the Oscar for...
San Diego Channel
South Bay Latina business owner reaches success after funding her own dream
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Hispanic Heritage Month ABC 10News celebrates community and a steadily growing community around the US that are Latina entrepreneurs. The group faces challenges when it comes to funding and resources. Inside Mujer Divina, you can hear the sound of traditional cafe de olla brewing.
Cesar Chavez’s ‘favorite musician’ remembered in PBS film
The film is called "Singing Our Way to Freedom." It chronicles the life and music of Chicano musician Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, who traveled extensively with Cesar Chavez in the 60s and 70s.
South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
Tickets available for first-ever Supercross race at Snapdragon Stadium
Pre-sale tickets are now available for the first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at San Diego's news Snapdragon Stadium, Feld Motor Sports announced Wednesday.
kusi.com
“Murder, She Wrote” actress Angela Lansbury passes away at 96
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Award-winning actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her part in “Murder, She Wrote,” passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Lansbury was 96 when she passed after a long career in the entertainment industry and decades on television, in movies, and on the stage.
dotesports.com
Amouranth suffers another stalker scare at TwitchCon San Diego, had to ’get security involved’
TwitchCon San Diego was supposed to be a source of joy for Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, and for the most part, it was. But, her meet and greet on the event’s final day was marred by a close encounter with a stalker. It’s unclear whether it was the...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lucky outcome for rattlesnake-bitten boy
San Diego mother of three Vera Nakova Ortiz had an eventful Labor Day weekend. Her long weekend in the San Jacinto Mountains with her children nearly turned to tragedy when her son Alex was bitten by a rattlesnake outside the house where they were staying. The boy is fine now, and Vera was so impressed with the assistance her family received from local first responders that she wrote a very complimentary letter to the Idyllwild Fire Department, thanking them for their professionalism and compassion above and beyond the call of duty.
San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
The nation's beer connoisseurs have sipped and spoken, pinning 15 San Diego-area breweries with awards at the Great American Beer Festival.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa
Restaurant Serving Vietnamese Cuisine Opening This Fall
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Campaign to fulfill final wish of driver killed while changing tire along I-805
Loved ones start campaign to fulfill final wish of motorist killed while changing tire along I-805 last week
