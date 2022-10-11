Read full article on original website
Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
Click10.com
25 more Miami-Dade officers head to Florida’s west coast to help with hurricane recovery efforts
DORAL, Fla. – A total of 25 new officers from Miami-Dade County are driving across the state Wednesday to continue assisting with the recovery on the west coast of the state following Hurricane Ian. Many of the affected communities have lost everything and they need all the help they...
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Massive alligator captured in waves at Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A massive alligator taking a swim at a Florida beach was pulled from the waves in Delray Beach on Wednesday. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) says they received calls about a nuisance alligator at the beach. When they arrived, an FWC trapper – with the help of police and fire rescue – pulled the alligator from the waves. The gator was transferred to a farm.
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Cruz jury retires for evening without reaching decision in Stoneman Douglas mass murder case
A Fort Lauderdale jury finished deliberating for the first day in the case against Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz but a decision was not reached.
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis invokes her cancer fight to explain ‘who Ron DeSantis is’
'He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand.'. A new ad supporting the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis features narration from the person who knows him best. In an emotion-filled new spot released Monday by the Republican Party of Florida, Florida’s First...
Click10.com
With time running out, South Florida officials urge people to register to vote
DORAL, Fla. – Time is running out for those who haven’t registered to vote. The deadline to register ahead of the November midterm elections is Tuesday and officials in South Florida are urging eligible voters to make sure they’re registered in time. Miami-Dade residents can register at...
CHOPS Lobster Bar Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector
Warning Follows Forced Closure In January. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular upscale eatery “Chops Lobster Bar” at 101 Plaza Real in Boca Raton was warned by a health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on October 4th. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fau.edu
Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market
Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area surpassed Boise, Idaho, as the market selling at the largest premium. As of the...
PHOTOS: Nikolas Cruz trial for mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder. (CBS) This video screen grab image shows shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz on February 15, 2018 at Broward County Jail in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The heavily armed teenager who gunned down students and adults at a Florida high school was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder, court documents showed. Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed fifteen people in a hail of gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida....
Click10.com
Jurors recommend life in prison for Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Corey Hixon, who lives with Kabuki syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, walked out of the courtroom while Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was reading the jury’s 17 verdict forms on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. Corey’s mother Debra Hixon, a Broward County School Board member and the widow of Christopher Hixon, said her son walked out because he just felt the pain that others around him were feeling.
Parkland high school shooting: Jurors recommend life sentence for Nikolas Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jurors on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who last year pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Jurors began deliberations on Wednesday after hearing several weeks of testimony in...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting: Jurors to issue verdicts on each of 17 counts
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – These are the 17 counts that Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read to the jury on Wednesday before deliberations began.
