ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Navasota to host National Night Out

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Rotary Club announces return of Field of Valor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Rotary Club will soon be giving community members a chance to honor a loved one this Veterans Day. Since 2011 the Rotary Club has hosted the Field of Valor. The Rotary Club will display 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park in College Station from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
City
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Elections
College Station, TX
Government
College Station, TX
Elections
City
Bryan, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KBTX.com

Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Texas Aggie#Democrats#Bryan College Station#Aggieland#Texas A M University#The Texas
KBTX.com

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley encourages inclusivity for jobseekers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is a staple in the community for offering several services for anyone wanting to find a job, including people with disabilities. October is National Disability Employee Awareness Month, and Barbara Clemmons with Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley says this month helps employers learn...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Commissioners to discuss transportation for A&M student voters, funding for projects

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to help students get to the polls for the upcoming early voting period, Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday will “consider and take action” on an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement, the county would pay the university for the use of its busses that would be used to transport students to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your brave face, because there are new frights lurking around every corner at the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House. The owner of Circle P Antiques has always had the idea to host a Haunted House for the community and attract visitors from out of town. Using the old Navasota City Morgue building, he decided to team up with the theatre department at Navasota High School to create this spooktacular attraction for the Halloween season.
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking

The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
NAVASOTA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KBTX.com

Texas A&M VET returns from Hurricane Ian mission in Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) returned home on Wednesday after a mission to help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 4, 13 VET members were deployed to Florida by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to one of the deadliest...
FLORIDA STATE
KBTX.com

Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just moved into a new home, and need some roof repairs. Schulte Roofing has a few tips to be sure your home’s roof is structured properly. President of Schulte Roofing Josh Schulte says his company has everything you need for a new roof. He says the most common material his company carries for roofs is composition shingles. Schulte explains that this type of roofing is the most sought out because it’s the most cost-effective of all other roofing materials. However, he warns, composition shingles will not last as long as metal or a traditional tile roof; and will be more likely to be damaged during a storm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25. A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy