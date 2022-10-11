Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
KBTX.com
Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy. The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and...
KBTX.com
Bryan Rotary Club announces return of Field of Valor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Rotary Club will soon be giving community members a chance to honor a loved one this Veterans Day. Since 2011 the Rotary Club has hosted the Field of Valor. The Rotary Club will display 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park in College Station from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Sobering Center pilot program set to begin in November
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of bringing a sobering center to the Brazos Valley. The Sobering Center Committee is set to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) pilot program in late November. The goal of the sobering center is to provide adults...
KBTX.com
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
KBTX.com
Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
KBTX.com
YMCA officals hear from College Station community during public meeting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Representative from the Central Texas YMCA came to College Station to hear if the community would be interested in bringing YMCA programs to their area. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says that a good representation of the community came to the meeting and showed how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley encourages inclusivity for jobseekers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is a staple in the community for offering several services for anyone wanting to find a job, including people with disabilities. October is National Disability Employee Awareness Month, and Barbara Clemmons with Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley says this month helps employers learn...
KBTX.com
Commissioners to discuss transportation for A&M student voters, funding for projects
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to help students get to the polls for the upcoming early voting period, Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday will “consider and take action” on an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement, the county would pay the university for the use of its busses that would be used to transport students to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
KBTX.com
It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your brave face, because there are new frights lurking around every corner at the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House. The owner of Circle P Antiques has always had the idea to host a Haunted House for the community and attract visitors from out of town. Using the old Navasota City Morgue building, he decided to team up with the theatre department at Navasota High School to create this spooktacular attraction for the Halloween season.
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
BISD and city leaders looking to repair relationship following miscommunication over proposals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months of back and forth between the City of Bryan and Bryan ISD, the school district is finally able to move forward with its plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on the west of the city. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a unanimous vote...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M VET returns from Hurricane Ian mission in Florida
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) returned home on Wednesday after a mission to help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Oct. 4, 13 VET members were deployed to Florida by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to one of the deadliest...
wtaw.com
Bryan Based Meals On Wheels Starts Fundraising To Purchase The Land And Building It Is Currently Leasing
The Bryan based Meals on Wheels operation, whose volunteers deliver more than 500 meals each week to Brazos and some surrounding counties, has started fundraising to purchase the land and building that it is currently leasing. That is after learning the property behind St. Anthony’s Catholic church near downtown Bryan...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan looking to add retail, residential businesses along Highway 47, Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21. The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing...
KBTX.com
Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just moved into a new home, and need some roof repairs. Schulte Roofing has a few tips to be sure your home’s roof is structured properly. President of Schulte Roofing Josh Schulte says his company has everything you need for a new roof. He says the most common material his company carries for roofs is composition shingles. Schulte explains that this type of roofing is the most sought out because it’s the most cost-effective of all other roofing materials. However, he warns, composition shingles will not last as long as metal or a traditional tile roof; and will be more likely to be damaged during a storm.
KBTX.com
Bryan City Council gives green-light for school transportation complex on west end of city
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Independent School District has received the okay from Bryan’s city council to erect a new transportation complex on an open lot of land that’s been the center of a zoning debate. Representatives from the Bryan Independent School District went before the city...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25. A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.
Comments / 0