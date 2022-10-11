ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Strong winds today, colder air to finish the week in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two cold fronts on Wednesday will usher in another round of fall chill. One cold front in the morning brought rain (even some thunder!) and knocked temperatures back. The second front will pack more of a punch with strong winds and cold...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

High fire risk in Iowa Thursday due to dry conditions, strong winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Strong winds, dry ground, and very dry air is leading to a heightened fire risk today in Iowa. Dry, cold air has moved into place and with very low humidity and strong winds fires could spread quickly. Winds will pick up later...
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gets shipment of roasted crickets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee got a shipment of an interesting snack... crickets!. There are four flavors of the roasted crickets from local Iowa vendor Gym-N-Eat Crickets. You can find them in the health market at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Center Point Road to reopen in Hiawatha on Friday

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Friday evening, October 14, North Center Point Road will be fully open to traffic. This includes the new roundabout intersection at Tower Terrace Road and N Center Point Road. In addition, Tower Terrace Road will open from the new North Center Point...
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa farmers able to make quick progress on harvest thanks to dry weather last week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 9, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Water to be shutoff at local campgrounds as winter approaches

Water will be shut off for the season at 12:30 pm on Oct. 17, including the following campgrounds:. Pinicon Ridge Park, Wanatee Park, Morgan Creek Park, and Buffalo Creek Park. No decision has been made in the final closing date for the year. For more information, check out the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

6th street SW and 15th avenue SW lane reductions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Effective immediately, the 6th Street SW northbound left turn lane at 15th Avenue is closed for sewer manhole repairs; left turns are not permitted at this intersection. Additionally, 15th Avenue SW is reduced to one lane at 6th Street. Work is expected to take two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Experimental plane crash lands in a Cedar County corn field

TIPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — At 11:26am on Sunday, October 9, 2022, Cedar County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a small plane crash north of Stanwood, Iowa. Upon arrival, first responders found that a small, single engine experimental plane had crashed into a corn field shortly after takeoff. The pilot was airlifted to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Christina Bohannan hopes to win back SE Iowa district for Democrats

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For 14 years, Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, covering Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and most of southeast Iowa, was represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack. In 2020, Loebsack retired from Congress, leaving a wide open race in the middle of a pandemic. Democrat Rita Hart lost...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

City of Cedar Rapids Hosting City Week Open House

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 12, from 5–7 p.m. at the City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW. The city is inviting the public to come see behind the scenes of the City Services building, learn about different vehicles and equipment used by departments, visit with City staff, and enjoy fun games and activities for the entire family.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

The Cedar Rapids Kernels release 2023 Schedule

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2023 schedule with game times for all 66 games. The biggest change in the 2023 schedule is Sunday game times are moving by one hour and starting at 1:05 PM. Here are some highlights of what's in store...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

