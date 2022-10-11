CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 12, from 5–7 p.m. at the City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW. The city is inviting the public to come see behind the scenes of the City Services building, learn about different vehicles and equipment used by departments, visit with City staff, and enjoy fun games and activities for the entire family.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO