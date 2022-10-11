Read full article on original website
Strong winds today, colder air to finish the week in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two cold fronts on Wednesday will usher in another round of fall chill. One cold front in the morning brought rain (even some thunder!) and knocked temperatures back. The second front will pack more of a punch with strong winds and cold...
High fire risk in Iowa Thursday due to dry conditions, strong winds
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Strong winds, dry ground, and very dry air is leading to a heightened fire risk today in Iowa. Dry, cold air has moved into place and with very low humidity and strong winds fires could spread quickly. Winds will pick up later...
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gets shipment of roasted crickets
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee got a shipment of an interesting snack... crickets!. There are four flavors of the roasted crickets from local Iowa vendor Gym-N-Eat Crickets. You can find them in the health market at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
North Center Point Road to reopen in Hiawatha on Friday
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Friday evening, October 14, North Center Point Road will be fully open to traffic. This includes the new roundabout intersection at Tower Terrace Road and N Center Point Road. In addition, Tower Terrace Road will open from the new North Center Point...
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids in need of donations for dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is asking for donations for a dog who was shot in the face. Ashland was evaluated in Des Moines and then Critter Crusaders was asked to take her in. Ashland's injuries are extensive and she will need...
One displaced after porch fire in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is displaced after their porch caught fire Tuesday afternoon in southeast Cedar Rapids. A neighbor noticed a small fire on the front porch in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE. The neighbor said the fire quickly grew and she...
Iowa farmers able to make quick progress on harvest thanks to dry weather last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 9, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture...
Water to be shutoff at local campgrounds as winter approaches
Water will be shut off for the season at 12:30 pm on Oct. 17, including the following campgrounds:. Pinicon Ridge Park, Wanatee Park, Morgan Creek Park, and Buffalo Creek Park. No decision has been made in the final closing date for the year. For more information, check out the Linn...
6th street SW and 15th avenue SW lane reductions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Effective immediately, the 6th Street SW northbound left turn lane at 15th Avenue is closed for sewer manhole repairs; left turns are not permitted at this intersection. Additionally, 15th Avenue SW is reduced to one lane at 6th Street. Work is expected to take two...
Experimental plane crash lands in a Cedar County corn field
TIPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — At 11:26am on Sunday, October 9, 2022, Cedar County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a small plane crash north of Stanwood, Iowa. Upon arrival, first responders found that a small, single engine experimental plane had crashed into a corn field shortly after takeoff. The pilot was airlifted to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
Some "punch list items" remain on to-do list as Marion Library prepares for Nov. 10 open
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The story of Marion's new library could fill several volumes. "So it's been pushed back a number of times," says Bill Carroll, library director. Tuesday the library publicly announced, the day after the library board approved it, the new facility will open...
Christina Bohannan hopes to win back SE Iowa district for Democrats
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For 14 years, Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, covering Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and most of southeast Iowa, was represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack. In 2020, Loebsack retired from Congress, leaving a wide open race in the middle of a pandemic. Democrat Rita Hart lost...
City of Cedar Rapids Hosting City Week Open House
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 12, from 5–7 p.m. at the City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW. The city is inviting the public to come see behind the scenes of the City Services building, learn about different vehicles and equipment used by departments, visit with City staff, and enjoy fun games and activities for the entire family.
Liberty outlasts Xavier in rematch of #1 teams in Iowa
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — For the third time in the last week and a half, the #1 teams in class 5A and 4A squared off in North Liberty. And for the second week in a row, class 5A's Liberty Lightning secured a win, beating the Saints 2-0.
City of Waterloo selected for Accelerator for America - Smart City Growth
WATERLOO, Iowa — The City of Waterloo is one of just five cities in the nation to be selected for the Accelerator for America – Smart City Growth strategic planning assistance lead by Honeywell. Through the Smart City Accelerator, each city will receive technical support from Honeywell and...
The Cedar Rapids Kernels release 2023 Schedule
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2023 schedule with game times for all 66 games. The biggest change in the 2023 schedule is Sunday game times are moving by one hour and starting at 1:05 PM. Here are some highlights of what's in store...
As current issues impact Iowans, the state could see higher voter turnout in November
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new WalletHub report ranked Iowa 8th in the nation for voter turnout during the 2018 midterms. Making the top ten, in the report, Iowa's political engagement is among the best in the nation, leading the way in voter accessibility and civic engagement. WalletHub analyst...
One seriously injured after rollover crash in Cedar Falls on Monday evening
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Police and Fire responded to the crash around 7:30 pm on Monday evening at the Highway 20 / Highway 58 interchange. Officers found the...
Cedar Rapids school board looks to begin its search for a new Superintendent
The Cedar Rapids school board took its first steps Monday evening to find a new superintendent. The board accepted Superintendent Noreen Bush's resignation last month during an emotional board meeting. Bush will remain until the end of the school year, but will finish the year on medical leave. Superintendent Bush...
