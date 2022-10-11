Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Stakeholder groups will focus on how ARPA money can help non-profits
After the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, the City of Rock Island was allocated $26.5 million by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. City Council members formally approved a resolution during the Oct. 10 City Council meeting adopting the City’s ARPA Plan and its funding recommendations, including assistance to local non-profit groups.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton Community College to celebrate new center
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is bringing the community together to celebrate the grand opening of Clinton Community College’s Clinton Career Advancement Center on Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. Members of the community are invited to listen to remarks from key stakeholders, enjoy a tour,...
ourquadcities.com
QC Crime Stoppers 5K helps fund key element for school safety
Jon Leach and Jamey Fah joined Local 4 News This Morning to discuss the QC Crime Stoppers 5K run. It’s happening on November 5 at Bass Street Landing in Moline. Leach, who is with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, and Fah, the School Resource Officer at Pleasant Valley High School, explained how the event helps fund the P3 app, where the general public and students can anonymously report tips — “a key element to our school safety strategy.”
ourquadcities.com
‘Little communities die without an elementary school,’ Walcott parents worry
Davenport school district is weighing its options for the future of some of its campuses. The district has started by taking a survey that was sent to families in the district over the last week. The survey explains enrollment changes in the district in recent years. The district says it...
WIU speaker series raises diversity awareness
Western Illinois University’s next Multicultural Speaker Series featuring Rev. Dwight Ford will be on October 25 at the WIU Quad Cities Campus, 3300 River Drive in Moline. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program starts at 12 p.m. Click here for more information or to register. The series aims to provide an opportunity for […]
Daily Iowan
New Iowa City Community School District program to bring in paraeducators, train high school students
High school students and adult paraeducators in the Iowa City Community School District are three months into earning teaching credentials in the classroom through a new state program. The Teacher and Paraeducators Registered Apprenticeship started in August and is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa Workforce Development Agency...
ourquadcities.com
Volunteers find 3 county streams have dried up; tested water in 60-plus sites
On Tuesday, October 4, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and pulled up their boots to help improve local water quality. Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a non-profit water quality organization, held their annual Fall Snapshot to conduct water-quality tests and collect data, a news release says. Thirty volunteers participated in...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Iowa legislative candidates invited to interfaith forum
Candidates in contested Scott County races for Iowa legislative seats have been invited to participate in an interfaith forum. The candidate forum, hosted by Beit Shalom Chai Impact, is intended for candidates to respond to questions from voters representing minority faith communities. Candidates will have the opportunity to address questions and potential concerns, including rising anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and to share their respective viewpoints regarding legislating theological issues.
IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
ourquadcities.com
Golden Rule to visit QC in river journey to create awareness of nuclear threat
The Golden Rule, a 30-foot wooden-hull boat, will dock at the Oneida Landing on Friday evening as part of a campaign by Veterans for Peace, an organization in opposition of nuclear weapons. People can come to see the boat. A mayoral proclamation and brief ceremony will be held at 10:30...
wvik.org
Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00
Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
wvik.org
Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District
A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
ourquadcities.com
Gandhi’s grandson will give free talk at Centennial
Augustana College will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, with a free lecture on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. The Augustana Global Lecture Series, coinciding with International Education Week on Nov. 14-17, celebrates...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
ourquadcities.com
Check out German-themed fests in Davenport, Rock Island
October is not only time for haunted houses and Halloween, it’s the month for the Quad Cities to celebrate its German heritage. One new event in a newly-created space is coming to downtown Davenport this Friday night, Oct. 14. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
ourquadcities.com
Iowa author has ax to find in Bettendorf talk
Ed Epperly has been obsessed with a mass murder in a tiny Iowa town for over 65 years. The unassuming 87-year-old retired college professor will bring his fiendish tales of the 1912 Villisca, Iowa axe murders to the Bettendorf Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14. The 1:30 p.m. free talk is part of the library’s October Community Connections.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose senior explores fantasy in first novel
Isabelle Nelson is just a college senior, but she’s already published her first novel, with the help of her father. A Bettendorf native, the St. Ambrose student grew up in Oregon, Ill., and she’s an English and secondary education major (with a minor in English as a Second Language), hoping to teach middle school starting in fall 2023. In May 2022, Isabelle and Michael Nelson released their first novel, “Annie Abbott and the Druid Stones,” published by Indies United.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island grad honored by L’Oreal Paris
Rock Island native Jasmine Babers has been honored with a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth award. One of 10 winners (and the only from the Midwest), Women of Worth honors extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities, according to the program website. This signature philanthropic program embodies the L’Oréal Paris belief that “Every Woman Is Worth It” by elevating women who find beauty in giving back.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
ourquadcities.com
QC readings to return to Rozz-Tox in Rock Island
SPECTRA, the Quad Cities reading series, returns to Rozz-Tox on Thursday, Oct. 20 to celebrate the release of Skylar Alexander’s debut poetry collection “Searching for Petco,” released earlier this year by Forklift Books. Alexander – a native of Princeton, Iowa and 2022 master’s graduate of New York...
