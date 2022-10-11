ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Stakeholder groups will focus on how ARPA money can help non-profits

After the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, the City of Rock Island was allocated $26.5 million by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. City Council members formally approved a resolution during the Oct. 10 City Council meeting adopting the City’s ARPA Plan and its funding recommendations, including assistance to local non-profit groups.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Clinton Community College to celebrate new center

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is bringing the community together to celebrate the grand opening of Clinton Community College’s Clinton Career Advancement Center on Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. Members of the community are invited to listen to remarks from key stakeholders, enjoy a tour,...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC Crime Stoppers 5K helps fund key element for school safety

Jon Leach and Jamey Fah joined Local 4 News This Morning to discuss the QC Crime Stoppers 5K run. It’s happening on November 5 at Bass Street Landing in Moline. Leach, who is with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, and Fah, the School Resource Officer at Pleasant Valley High School, explained how the event helps fund the P3 app, where the general public and students can anonymously report tips — “a key element to our school safety strategy.”
MOLINE, IL
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Education
Davenport, IA
Education
Local 4 WHBF

WIU speaker series raises diversity awareness

Western Illinois University’s next Multicultural Speaker Series featuring Rev. Dwight Ford will be on October 25 at the WIU Quad Cities Campus, 3300 River Drive in Moline. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program starts at 12 p.m. Click here for more information or to register. The series aims to provide an opportunity for […]
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Volunteers find 3 county streams have dried up; tested water in 60-plus sites

On Tuesday, October 4, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and pulled up their boots to help improve local water quality. Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a non-profit water quality organization, held their annual Fall Snapshot to conduct water-quality tests and collect data, a news release says. Thirty volunteers participated in...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County Iowa legislative candidates invited to interfaith forum

Candidates in contested Scott County races for Iowa legislative seats have been invited to participate in an interfaith forum. The candidate forum, hosted by Beit Shalom Chai Impact, is intended for candidates to respond to questions from voters representing minority faith communities. Candidates will have the opportunity to address questions and potential concerns, including rising anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and to share their respective viewpoints regarding legislating theological issues.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00

Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District

A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Gandhi’s grandson will give free talk at Centennial

Augustana College will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, with a free lecture on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. The Augustana Global Lecture Series, coinciding with International Education Week on Nov. 14-17, celebrates...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Check out German-themed fests in Davenport, Rock Island

October is not only time for haunted houses and Halloween, it’s the month for the Quad Cities to celebrate its German heritage. One new event in a newly-created space is coming to downtown Davenport this Friday night, Oct. 14. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa author has ax to find in Bettendorf talk

Ed Epperly has been obsessed with a mass murder in a tiny Iowa town for over 65 years. The unassuming 87-year-old retired college professor will bring his fiendish tales of the 1912 Villisca, Iowa axe murders to the Bettendorf Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14. The 1:30 p.m. free talk is part of the library’s October Community Connections.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose senior explores fantasy in first novel

Isabelle Nelson is just a college senior, but she’s already published her first novel, with the help of her father. A Bettendorf native, the St. Ambrose student grew up in Oregon, Ill., and she’s an English and secondary education major (with a minor in English as a Second Language), hoping to teach middle school starting in fall 2023. In May 2022, Isabelle and Michael Nelson released their first novel, “Annie Abbott and the Druid Stones,” published by Indies United.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island grad honored by L’Oreal Paris

Rock Island native Jasmine Babers has been honored with a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth award. One of 10 winners (and the only from the Midwest), Women of Worth honors extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities, according to the program website. This signature philanthropic program embodies the L’Oréal Paris belief that “Every Woman Is Worth It” by elevating women who find beauty in giving back.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC readings to return to Rozz-Tox in Rock Island

SPECTRA, the Quad Cities reading series, returns to Rozz-Tox on Thursday, Oct. 20 to celebrate the release of Skylar Alexander’s debut poetry collection “Searching for Petco,” released earlier this year by Forklift Books. Alexander – a native of Princeton, Iowa and 2022 master’s graduate of New York...
IOWA CITY, IA

