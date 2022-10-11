Isabelle Nelson is just a college senior, but she’s already published her first novel, with the help of her father. A Bettendorf native, the St. Ambrose student grew up in Oregon, Ill., and she’s an English and secondary education major (with a minor in English as a Second Language), hoping to teach middle school starting in fall 2023. In May 2022, Isabelle and Michael Nelson released their first novel, “Annie Abbott and the Druid Stones,” published by Indies United.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO