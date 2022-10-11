ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)

A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
BARTOW, FL
fox13news.com

1 shot, killed at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, deputies say

PALMETTO, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier Friday evening. A witness told deputies they heard several gunshots at the pier and saw a vehicle drive away around 5:15 p.m. Deputies responding to the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
TAMPA, FL

