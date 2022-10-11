Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllisterTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Petersburg, FL
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Related
thegabber.com
St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide
A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
thegabber.com
Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)
A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
fox13news.com
2 St. Pete hitmen, man who ordered double homicide, sentenced to life in prison for MLK Day shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three men convicted of a St. Petersburg double murder-for-hire will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Kermon Williams, James Higgs and Jhaphre Higgs were each recently sentenced to life in federal prison for the deaths of two St. Petersburg men on MLK Day 2019.
fox13news.com
Spring Hill murder of 22-year-old Alek Smith remains unsolved four years later
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Four years ago, a Spring Hill man was murdered during a home invasion – and detectives have not identified a killer. In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek Smith was beaten, shot, and killed, investigators said. His home was located along Legend Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three St. Petersburg Men Get Life In Prison For Double Homicide, Murder For Hire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kermon Williams, a/k/a “The General”, 42, James Higgs, Jr., a/k/a “Hammer”, 40, and Jhaphre Higgs, a/k/a “Pre”, 35, all from St. Petersburg, were each sentenced to life in federal prison followed by 20 years’ imprisonment for a double homicide, murder for
thegabber.com
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough couple faces death penalty in double murder plot
TAMPA, Fla. - A young Hillsborough County couple is facing two first-degree murder charges after prosecutors said they plotted a murder and then planned to pin it on someone else, who they also killed. Daniel Negrete and Fatima Avila are facing even more trouble after the state announced it would...
fox13news.com
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say
BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
Reward Offered For Suspect, Defrauding Victims Trying To Purchase Vehicles
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – In 2018 Nickolas Lloyd created an LLC in the name Motors and More Transportation Services & Auto Parts. He was the authorized representative for the enterprise and utilized the business to commit fraud against several victims. Lloyd advertised his enterprise
fox13news.com
1 shot, killed at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, deputies say
PALMETTO, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier Friday evening. A witness told deputies they heard several gunshots at the pier and saw a vehicle drive away around 5:15 p.m. Deputies responding to the...
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
Tampa Man Charged In Federal Court After Shooting At Ex-Girlfriend Was Caught On Camera
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been charged in federal court on firearms charges after a shooting incident that happened in July 2022. Thaddeus Timeaus Howard, 29, Tampa, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to statements made in court, on
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy
For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing Teen, Last Seen In Lutz, May Be In Wesley Chapel Area
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Liana Cadavieco, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Deputies say Cadavieco is 5’3”, around 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen on Oct. 14 around 5:30 p.m., in the Cobbler Dr. area
3 sentenced to life in prison for St. Pete assassination plot
Three St. Petersburg men will spend the rest of their days in federal prison after murdering two people in an assassination plot following a decision by a U.S. district judge.
fox13news.com
Girl in surgery following shooting in Tampa neighborhood, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a girl. Police said the "female juvenile" was shot in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in surgery. No other information...
Comments / 0