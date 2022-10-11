Read full article on original website
Date set for ‘Taste of Christmas’ event
Local volunteers announced Wednesday the date for this year’s Taste of Christmas in Houston. It will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at participating merchants. That’s also the date for the annual Christmas parade. Customers taste food entries and vote for their favorites. Businesses wanting...
BERDELLA “BIRDIE” WILLIAMSON
Graveside services for Berdella “Birdie” Williamson are noon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church, Bucyrus. Berdella died June 1, 2022, in Waterloo, Iowa, at the age of 89. Birdie was a long-term resident of the Houston area and moved closed to family in Waterloo, Iowa,...
Cabool to host Halloween event on Oct. 31
The Cabool Chamber of Commerce announced plans for its annual “Trunk or Treat” on Monday, Oct. 31. Any business or group wanting to participate can email caboolchamber@gmail.com. Western Dairy Transport will host a hot dog and sides dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Main Street. There is...
Orscheln store in Houston sold to Iowa retail chain
Bomgaars, the Sioux City, Iowa-based retail chain, announced Tuesday a deal to acquire 73 Orscheln Farm and Home store locations, including one in Houston, making Bomgaars the second-largest farm and ranch retailer in the U.S., after Tractor Supply Co. Orscheln opened its doors in Houston in spring 2004 after Walmart...
Cabool school board OKs Arkansas field trip for FFA chapter
Members of the Cabool board of education on Tuesday approved personnel matters and okayed an overnight educational field trip for the Future Farmers of America program. The FFA trip includes chapters from Cabool, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Summersville and Dora who will travel through Arkansas for a fall industry trip over 2 ½ days. The trip is designed to expose FFA members to many areas of agriculture. Tour spots may include: rice plant, cereal manufacturing, a Caterpillar equipment plant, sweet potato farm, dairy goat operation and creamery, Hereford farm and possibly a mushroom farm as well.
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Houston Schools superintendent releases statement about football game kickoff time
The following statement was released by Houston School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Copley regarding the 1 p.m. kickoff time of the high school football team’s game Friday at Mountain Grove. We are incredibly excited about the success of our football program. As Friday approaches, I wanted to provide some...
Colorado man arrested Wednesday on three charges in Texas County
A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday and is held in the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Ricky R. Roys, 59, of Lafayette, Colo., was arrested on charges of felony DWI, alcohol, persistent offender; consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving; and fail to display valid plates on motor vehicle.
WIC enrollment at 948 in county
Every month, over 80,000 Missourians participate in the Missouri WIC program, which is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. In Texas County, the caseload is 948. Missouri WIC offers...
ERIC DEAN BUCKNER
Eric Dean Buckner, age 44, son of Dean and Brenda (Chambers) Buckner was born March 2, 1978, in Houston, MO. He passed away Oct. 9, 2022, in Licking, Mo. Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Dollie Buckner and Gerald and Doris Chambers. He is survived by...
Lady Tigers win hard-fought rivalry game against Cabool
In a classic game between two arch rivals, the Houston High School volleyball team notched a 3-1 victory over Cabool in a South Central Association conference matchup Tuesday in Houston’s new gym. The visiting Lady Bulldogs won the first set in overtime, 26-24, but the Lady Tigers rebounded to...
Patrol arrests Summersville man on assault charge Tuesday
A Summersville man is in the Texas County Jail following his arrest Tuesday on a third-degree domestic assault charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Derick J. Cook is held in the Texas County Jail.
Summersville man charged after allegedly assaulting woman
A Summersville man faces a felony assault charge after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident involving a woman on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Derick J. Cook, 30, of 23000 block of Shannon Lane in Summersville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). A trooper reported...
