Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
At least 4 shot at Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering, police say
ATLANTA — At least four people were hurt early Sunday morning after a shooting on the Atlanta University Center campus, police said. Around 12:30 a.m., officers in the area responded to a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering where they believe two people opened fire. Police said people were listening...
Teen found shot dead on DeKalb road
A teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road Friday evening after a dispute, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
Protesters rally outside Gwinnett County Jail after three incarcerated men die
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Activists who gathered outside the Gwinnett County Jail Saturday afternoon said they were angry. After the deaths of three men behind bars, their loved ones stood alongside members of state and local NAACP chapters to demand answers and better conditions. "They are human beings," said Penny...
Henry County man pleads guilty to molesting 13-year-old girl at slumber party
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A 33-year-old McDonough man convicted of aggravated sexual battery has pleaded guilty. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In May 2020, Andrew Bartles allegedly gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila. The release states that Bartles then put his fingers in one...
Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Boyfriend accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday. The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.
Georgia man accused of killing wife skips court date, now on the run
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An accused killer is on the run five years after police said he shoved her down and she later died from the injuries to her head. Jonathan Bates, who is accused of killing 28-year-old Cynde Bates in 2017, never showed up for his scheduled court appearance last week.
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County police searching for man last heard from Oct. 8
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police have announced an ongoing search for a missing 20-year-old man. Darnell Henderson was last seen in Ellenwood on the 5700 block of Gum Court on Oct. 7, according to his family. They told police the last time they spoke to him was on Oct. 8.
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Man dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating
ATLANTA — Atlanta police department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 330 Ardmore Cir. around 8 p.m. on Saturday and located one man with a gunshot wound. Channel 2 Action News was...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office responds to protests held for three inmate deaths in 2021
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement during a protest that was held at the jail on Saturday. The protest was in response to three separate inmate deaths that happened in 2021. Ian Longshore, 36 of Stone Mountain, and Corey Bryant, 22 of Decatur, both died on Sept....
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
accesswdun.com
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect
A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
Details released about car wreck in Lamar county that led to the death of a Butts County couple who were on their way to football game
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
