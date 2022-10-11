ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 2

11Alive

Man arrested in connection to fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of the city. According to police Earnest Beasley, 48, is facing several charges: felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
#Lawrenceville School#Superior Court#Violent Crime#The Dave Buster
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest convicted felon in deadly shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA - A man is dead and police said investigators arrested the man they believe shot and killed him in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood. Police said 48-year-old Earnest Beasley faces felony murder and several gun possession charges in the deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Victor Circle after...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
