Read full article on original website
Related
Kane determined to prove people wrong and deliver Champions League goals
It was interesting that when Harry Kane launched his charitable foundation on Monday, with the aim to transform the conversation around mental health, he brought up his release by Arsenal as an eight-year-old. The Tottenham and England striker has not hidden the detail; it is a part of his story...
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern’s Champions League match
MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
BBC
West Ham United v Anderlecht: Michail Antonio a doubt for Europa Conference League
Date: 13 October. Time: 20:00 BST. Venue: London Stadium. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Striker Michail Antonio is a doubt for West Ham's Europa Conference League match against Anderlecht on Thursday. The Hammers are top of Group B and will advance as...
ESPN
2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info
Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
'We are going all out for the win' - Ten Hag on Europa League
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are "going all out to win" against Omona Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday as they aim to top Group E. At the halfway stage, United sit second, three points behind Real Sociedad and knowing a runners-up finish would mean an additional play-off tie against a team dropping out of the Champions League.
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah's goal as Liverpool make it 4-1 at the Ibrox, sending Rangers out of the Champions League.
Barça Risked It All, Only to End Up on Brink of Early UCL Elimination
So much for the instant revolution. Barcelona is quite obviously playing far better football this season than it was last, but after taking such a financial gamble in the summer—after mortgaging the future of the club—it expects far better than a second successive Champions League exit in the group ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
BBC
Young shares Villa frustrations
Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Young, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "My thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
BBC
'There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard
Frank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. Everton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
Comments / 0