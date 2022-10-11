ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern’s Champions League match

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info

Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scots#Rb Leipzig#Club Football#Europa League#Celtic#Ac Milan
BBC

'﻿We are going all out for the win' - Ten Hag on Europa League

E﻿rik ten Hag says Manchester United are "going all out to win" against Omona Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday as they aim to top Group E. At the halfway stage, U﻿nited sit second, three points behind Real Sociedad and knowing a runners-up finish would mean an additional play-off tie against a team dropping out of the Champions League.
UEFA
BBC

P﻿remier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool

D﻿iogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. S﻿unday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. W﻿hen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Y﻿oung shares Villa frustrations

Ashley Young says Aston Villa must find killer instinct in attack after a night of frustration at Nottingham Forest. Y﻿oung, who scored Villa's goal in the 1-1 draw, told the club's website: "M﻿y thoughts are frustration. With the amount of possession we had, chances created, it feels like a loss to be honest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'﻿There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard

F﻿rank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. E﻿verton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE

