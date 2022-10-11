Read full article on original website
BBC
Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth
Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
MLS・
Australia defections are good for talent distribution at Rugby League World Cup | Nick Tedeschi
Allegiances to state and country, given the make-up of the NRL in 2022, do not need to be aligned
USWNT falls to Spain, losing consecutive matches for the first time in five years
The U.S. Women's National Team loses to Spain 2-0 and drops consecutive matches for the first time since the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager says criticism is fair after poor run
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says his team need to be "accountable" after a run of five matches without a win. The Robins' recent 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City was a fourth loss in five games, their other result being a goalless draw against bottom-placed Coventry City. City next face...
Republic of Ireland earn Women’s World Cup place with win over Scotland
Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.Barrett sent a superb finish past home keeper Lee Gibson in the 72nd minute, just four minutes after replacing Heather Payne up front.Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved as the Scots struggled to assert themselves and saw their own hopes of emulating their 2019 finals appearance perish.Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates but results elsewhere cleared up the situation...
Yardbarker
BBC pundit says ‘brilliant’ Liverpool ace did something ‘absolute world-class’ in second-half v Rangers
There was a lot to admire from Liverpool’s 7-1 win over Rangers in the Champions League as the Reds brought themselves a step closer to passage through to the knockouts. Bobby Firmino, in particular, was vital in leading a phenomenal second-half charge that racked up six goals (two of which he had a direct hand in).
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Sporting News
'Self-entitled' - Sydney Roosters slammed by Football Australia official over Allianz Stadium sign
Sydney Roosters have been accused of being 'self-entitled' and having 'an inflated sense of importance' by a Football Australia official after a spat over a sign at the new Allianz Stadium. Prior to their first match in the new venue last weekend, Sydney FC erected a tarpaulin over an illuminated...
Nicola Sturgeon tells SNP conference: ‘We are the independence generation’
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish National party’s annual conference that “we are the independence generation”, while reassuring those who will never be persuaded of the merits of leaving the UK that “whatever happens in future, Scotland belongs to you as much as it does to us”.
Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup
Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Forrest, O'Riley, Hanlon, Atkinson, St Johnstone, VAR
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record)
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
BBC
VAR to start in Scottish Premiership next week at Hibernian v St Johnstone
VAR will be used in Scottish football for the first time during Hibernian's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone next Friday at Easter Road. The Scottish FA have confirmed the technology will be rolled out across the top flight that weekend. It will also be used for the Scottish Cup...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland's final warm-up match against Sri Lanka abandoned
Ireland's final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather in Melbourne. With the contest called off, Tuesday's 11-run defeat by Namibia was Ireland's sole international warm-up before the tournament begins. They open their group stage campaign against Zimbabwe...
Sporting News
Matildas end European drought against Denmark as they build momentum ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup
The Matildas have claimed their second win in four days, this time downing Denmark 3-1 in Viborg. Australia hadn't beat European opposition away from home since 2013 and had to dig deep to end that nine-year drought. Denmark opened the scoring after just one minute via Everton midfielder Karen Holmgaard...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Clive Sullivan - Rugby league legend
Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website and app; repeated on BBC One Wales at 23:35 BST on Sat, 15 Oct and BBC Two network at 21:30 BST on Fri, 21 Oct, and available on demand on the BBC iPlayer. Every pass, every kick and every...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Rob Burrow to be guest of honour
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Former England scrum-half Rob Burrow will be the guest of honour when the Rugby League World Cup gets under way at St James' Park on Saturday.
BBC
Neymar: Brazil forward faces call for five-year prison term over transfer to Barcelona
A Brazilian investment firm has called for Neymar to face a five-year prison sentence when he stands trial next week on fraud and corruption charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazil forward at the time, argues...
BBC
Rare white wallaby in Warwickshire reportedly killed by lorry
A rare white wallaby living in the Warwickshire wilderness has reportedly died after being struck by a lorry. Vets in Warwick said the marsupial had to be euthanised after being brought in with serious injuries earlier. It is thought the wallaby was Colin - a well-known animal which made headlines...
