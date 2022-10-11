ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth

Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
ESPN

Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
The Independent

Republic of Ireland earn Women’s World Cup place with win over Scotland

Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.Barrett sent a superb finish past home keeper Lee Gibson in the 72nd minute, just four minutes after replacing Heather Payne up front.Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved as the Scots struggled to assert themselves and saw their own hopes of emulating their 2019 finals appearance perish.Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates but results elsewhere cleared up the situation...
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are in shock talks with Norwich's Stuart Webber to become their new sporting director' as owner Todd Boehly targets finally making an appointment before next month's World Cup

Chelsea are in talks to appoint Norwich's Stuart Webber as their new sporting director, according to a report. New Blues owner Todd Boehly has made several changes to the backroom staff at the club since taking over from Roman Abramovic in May, and has been on the hunt for a new sporting director in recent weeks.
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
BBC

VAR to start in Scottish Premiership next week at Hibernian v St Johnstone

VAR will be used in Scottish football for the first time during Hibernian's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone next Friday at Easter Road. The Scottish FA have confirmed the technology will be rolled out across the top flight that weekend. It will also be used for the Scottish Cup...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland's final warm-up match against Sri Lanka abandoned

Ireland's final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather in Melbourne. With the contest called off, Tuesday's 11-run defeat by Namibia was Ireland's sole international warm-up before the tournament begins. They open their group stage campaign against Zimbabwe...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Clive Sullivan - Rugby league legend

Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website and app; repeated on BBC One Wales at 23:35 BST on Sat, 15 Oct and BBC Two network at 21:30 BST on Fri, 21 Oct, and available on demand on the BBC iPlayer. Every pass, every kick and every...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Rob Burrow to be guest of honour

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Former England scrum-half Rob Burrow will be the guest of honour when the Rugby League World Cup gets under way at St James' Park on Saturday.
BBC

Rare white wallaby in Warwickshire reportedly killed by lorry

A rare white wallaby living in the Warwickshire wilderness has reportedly died after being struck by a lorry. Vets in Warwick said the marsupial had to be euthanised after being brought in with serious injuries earlier. It is thought the wallaby was Colin - a well-known animal which made headlines...
