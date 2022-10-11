ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Fortune

Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future

The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Investing#Financial Advisors#Commercial Real Estate#Investment Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Crowdstreet#Tiaa Ventures#The Dinerstein Companies#Foulger Pratt#Grotech Ventures#Rally Ventures#Peaks Ventures#Green Visor Capital#Steen
Money

30-Year Mortgage Rates

When it comes to financing your home there are tons of options. But as far as loan duration is concerned, the possibilities mostly come down to two: the 30-year term and the 15-year term. The overwhelming majority of people who take on a mortgage opt for 30-year loans since longer...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

That enables investors to generate more income from reinvesting dividends and making new investments. Because of that, they can accelerate their passive income goals in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
u.today

It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this

The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
CURRENCIES
CNET

I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick

I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing

Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
SMALL BUSINESS
Axios

Apartment demand is cratering

The rental market is chilling out after an explosive run last year. Why it matters: Soaring rent prices have been a major driver of inflation. This could be a sign that those price pressures are starting to ease — but it could take time before the consumer price index numbers reflect the shift.
HOUSE RENT
privatebankerinternational.com

The Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2022 are revealed

The 2022 edition of the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards has been a year that has seen some of the strongest submissions ever. Despite all of the geopolitical worry of recent times, you can always depend on the private banking sector to stay firm and meet client needs. This year, firms have gone above and beyond to satisfy clients on their terms. Wherever, whenever, whatever, private banks need to deliver that.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
STOCKS
privatebankerinternational.com

Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis

Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
BUSINESS
privatebankerinternational.com

Broadridge, MX partner on digital tools for wealth managers

Broadridge Financial Solutions has forged an alliance with open finance provider MX to expand the range of digital engagement tools for wealth management firms. Under the strategic partnership, Broadridge’s data aggregation solution will be integrated with MX’s money management tools and automated financial health inputs. The integrated solution...
ECONOMY
401ktv.com

Long-Term Investment Education Matters

Educating oneself before committing to non-traditional long-term investment opportunities may seem unnecessary to some, but is critical. Many investment funds, such as Crypto, CSR & ESG’s, have the appeal that traditional 401(k)’s don’t seem to have, but are they a good fit for the long run? After the conclusion of The Plan Sponsor University (TPSU) at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, TPSU Founder and CEO, Fred Barstein spoke with Scott R. Steiding, a Principal at Morrison Hershfield for a 1,000-employee organization. Mr. Steiding discussed his concerns with ensuring that his employees make the right investments for their long-term benefit. He surmises that although funds such as Crypto, and CSR & ESG appear stable in the short-term, these investments aren’t as well defined as 401(k)’s, and can’t guarantee long-term security.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy