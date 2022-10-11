I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO